Human lifespan can extend up to 150 years, new research focuses on resilience





An exciting experiment by a group of researchers in Singapore is investigating the question of how long a human system can live. Three large groups from the United States, United Kingdom and Russia are also part of a study that analyzed their pace. aging.. Researchers at Singapore-based biotechnology company Gero point out in a paper published in Nature Communications the fundamental “aging pace” that sets lifespans between 120 and 150 years. To assess this evolution, researchers looked at changes in blood cell counts and the number of steps people took each day. They examined health data for large groups in the United States, United Kingdom and Russia. Researchers have found that “loss of resilience” is the main cause of death in the absence of other obvious reasons, such as murder, fatal accidents, or fatal illness. Resilience is the ability of the body to quickly recover from difficulties. The study estimates that somewhere between the ages of 120 and 150, human resilience is completely lost. “Human aging presents a universal feature common to complex systems at risk of collapse,” the researchers said in a statement. Researchers believe that resilience and the aging process need to be altered to extend our lifespan. Otherwise, the change would be nothing more than a “gradual increase in human lifespan.” Note that Jeanne Calment, the oldest man in history, died in France at the age of 122. Research guidelines The researchers in this study created an indicator called the Dynamic Organism State Indicator (DOSI). They used wearable technology data to look at data on blood cell counts and steps. CBC and step count fluctuations indicate the recovery time it takes when people are stressed. Research has shown that recovery time increases with age. Studies show that recovery is an important sign of aging. Studies show that human resilience is completely lost between 120 and 150 years. Expert opinion “This study will help us understand the limits of longevity and future anti-aging interventions, and longevity is most developed,” said Brian Kennedy, a professor of biochemistry and physiology at the National University of Singapore. It continues to spread in developing countries. “

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos