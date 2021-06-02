Health
Find out why trendy diets aren’t the best option for weight loss
Wondering why you don’t lose weight? What you eat is a big factor in your diet, but it’s not the only one. Health and fitness measurements are greatly influenced by a variety of factors, including energy levels, sleep habits, women’s menstrual cycle patterns, hormonal health, autoimmune disease habits, addiction, and addiction. Depriving the body of essential nutrients can affect the proper functioning of the system and, in the worst case, adversely affect health.
Studies show that weight loss includes 80% diet and 20% exercise. Most people are aware of this, but they fall in love with the trendy diets that are prevalent on the Internet. But be careful, not all meals you see are suitable for weight loss. The first thing to understand is that weight loss is about eating a healthy diet, not eating less to lose weight. That said, the reasons why a trendy diet isn’t suitable for weight loss are:
Why fashionable diets aren’t suitable for weight loss
Being healthy and healthy cannot be achieved by simply relying on means. dietNot to mention the trendy diet. In other words, to lose weight effectively, you need to be aware of your physical function. And this can only be achieved over a period of time, and a trendy diet is not the way to do it.
Trendy diets can deprive you of essential nutrients
Trendy diets often have too many elements, too few other elements, are overly biased towards a particular macro group, or are goal-driven. For example, because the ketogenic diet is high in healthy fats and proteins and low in carbohydrates, the body enters ketosis, burning fat instead of carbohydrates to consume energy. This diet was first created and developed. Fight epilepsy And related epilepsy disorders. This is not the best way for the health of a healthy person.
At the molecular level, our body is endowed with mitochondria. Mitochondria oxidize carbohydrates to make cellular ATP (adenosine triphosphate-our energy currency). Maintaining low-carbohydrate intake during a ketogenic diet can reduce ATP production.
Tips to keep in mind for effective weight loss
Exercise and proper nutritional guidance are arguably the best tools for good health. So here are some ways to achieve a healthy weight without compromising your health.
Proper nutritional practices are essential
Eating good, healthy foods creates a good microbiome in your gut, which promotes a healthy gut. Hormonal healthIf the system is healthy, it will improve performance, attention, agility, concentration and clear thinking. In other words, the healthier you eat, the better your body will function.
Consistency is the key
Weight loss is not an easy path. You need to be patient and patient. If you want to switch to a routine that includes exercise and proper nutritional guidance, you need to be consistent and it needs to be a lifestyle. It takes time to get a healthy and toned body, so you should take your time. Don’t be fooled by trendy diets and programs that claim to help you achieve your abs in a few days.
Include different types of food
As we understand, on the body Healthy diet To develop properly. This includes proper protein, carbohydrates, fat balance, and a variety of other nutrients. Incorporate lean proteins, complex carbohydrates such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and “healthy” fats such as fish omega 3 fats and avocados, almonds, olives and olive oil into your diet. Continuing a trendy diet that excludes essential nutrients increases the risk of getting sick. Vitamin deficiency does not mean immediate results. However, long-term use can cause health problems.
Potion control practice
The amount of food is increasing year by year, and studies have shown that increasing it can lead to overeating and unwanted weight gain. People consume almost everything they offer. As a result, adjusting the portion size helps avoid excessive spoiling. There are many practical steps to control the amount of food you eat, such as weighing food, using smaller dishes, drinking water before meals, and eating slowly. Finally, potion control is a quick remedy that helps improve quality of life and avoid gluttony.
Set goals for 5-6 mini meals daily. Eat every 3-4 hours.Snack low-fat cheese and whole grain crackers at school or at work, or a spoonful peanut butter With one slice of whole wheat bread. Find healthy and full items.
Healthy habits for weight loss
- Drink at least 4-5 glasses of water on a regular basis
- Refrain from sugar
- Eat when you’re hungry, don’t accumulate
- Your diet must be in harmony with the physical activity you do every day
- Enrich your diet with healthy vegetables and fruits
- Incorporate healthy fats into your diet, including nuts, seeds, cheese, etc.
- Try to eat food in a natural way
- Wake up in the morning and drink a glass of lukewarm water
- Avoid eating processed foods
- Eat fresh and seasonal ingredients
- Do not include fats and carbohydrates in a single meal as they can be harmful to your health.
- Exercise at least 150 minutes each week to stay healthy
remove
Trendy diets are very popular for weight loss. They often claim rapid weight loss and other health benefits, but often there is no scientific evidence to support them. They are often malnourished and unproductive in the long run. There is no shortage of “trendy diets”, but it’s better to look for ways to get long-term results.
