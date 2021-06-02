Evidence does not support the use of vitamin D supplements for COVID-19. The Weather Channel-The Weather Channel Articles





Typical image (Unsplash.com) Researchers report that genetic evidence does not support vitamin D as a protective measure against COVID-19. A team at McGill University in Quebec, Canada, analyzed genetic variation in 4,134 COVID-19 patients and 1,284,876 COVID-19-free individuals in 11 countries and genetically predisposed to higher vitamin D levels. Was associated with the outcome of less severe illness. People who suffer from the virus. Results announced in PLOS medicineThere was no evidence of an association between genetically predicted vitamin D levels and COVID-19 susceptibility, hospitalization, or serious illness. This suggests that increased circulating vitamin D levels with supplements may not improve the COVID-19 results of the general population. Elevated vitamin D levels have been proposed to be protected from COVID-19 based on in vitro, observational, and ecological studies, as reflected in 25-hydroxyvitamin D measurements. However, “vitamin D supplementation as a public health measure to improve results is not supported in this study,” said researchers, including Guillaume Butler Laporte and Tomoko Nakanishi of the university. .. However, the team found that the study did not include individuals with vitamin D deficiency, and that patients who were truly deficient could benefit from supplementation for COVID-19-related protection and outcomes. , Pointed out some restrictions. In addition, genetic variation was obtained only from individuals of European descent, so further studies are needed to determine its relationship to COVID-19 results in other populations. Previous studies have shown similar results. Scientists at the University of Sao Paulo conducted a clinical trial in Brazil on 240 patients who received 200,000 IU of vitamin D3 on admission. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), supplements did not reduce hospital stays or affect the rate of need for intensive care. ** ** The above article was published by a news agency with minimal changes to the headline and text.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos