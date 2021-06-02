Health
Covid-19: Everything you need to know about B1617 virus mutations
B1617 variants of the Covid-19 virus that originated in India are becoming more and more established around the world. Mutations in the virus are much more infectious and are expected to exacerbate the current pandemic, especially in countries where citizens are not vaccinated rapidly.
In fact, according to experts, B1617 not only spreads more easily from person to person, but can also weaken the protection that the vaccine gives to humans.
If you’re worried, read everything you need to know about the latest Covid-19 mutations.
How many shares are there in the B1617 version?
Currently, there are three versions of B1617, including B16172 and B16173.
B16173 is considered rare so far. However, B16172 is quite prevalent among infected people around the world.
How infectious is this new strain?
According to Soumya Swaminathan, World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist, the B1617 mutation is 1.5 to 2 times more transmitted than the first strain of Covid-19 found in Wuhan at the beginning of the pandemic. ..
How fast is it spreading?
The new strain is highly infectious and as a result has spread to more than 50 countries, including Singapore.
In Singapore, this variant recently emerged in two of the largest community clusters: Changi Airport With a cluster Tan Tock Seng Hospital get together.
These two clusters have significantly increased the number of community cases in our community and the government has made the country Phase 2 (advanced alert) Until June 13th. So far, these measures have Prime Minister Lee At his domestic address on Monday.
To India, More than 27 million people are infected with Covid-19 and more than 325,000 die as a result of the virus. This new infectious strain may be the reason for its rapid spread in India.
How can I protect myself?
At this time, it is not clear whether B1617 can cause more serious illness or death. This means that our best defense against it is to be vaccinated as soon as possible and follow local guidelines.
In fact, Singapore is now Strengthen vaccination drive By allowing older people to easily step into any vaccination center and receive vaccinations without making an appointment.
Students are also vaccinated. Get the vaccine with people under the age of 39, preferably by mid-June, during your June vacation.
In the current test, both present day And the Pfizer Bio NTech Vaccine is effective in protecting you from variants of B1617. Meanwhile, Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca have shown that they are competing with B16172.
Will Covid-19 continue to mutate?
Covid-19 may continue to mutate. Currently, there are more than 3,000 mutations, and more strains are expected to emerge. This means that we must remain vigilant and practice proper hygiene.
