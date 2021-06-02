Does the formation of immunity and its interaction with seasonal coronavirus affect the epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2?

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), has infected more than 171.2 million people worldwide and 3.65 million. The above are dead.

As this is a new pathogen, little information is available on the duration of infection-induced immunity caused by SARS-CoV-2. There are several reports of reinfection in patients who have recovered from SARS-CoV-2, but these are rare cases. In most cases, protection lasts at least 6-8 months after COVID-19.

Scientists believe that understanding the population-level immunokinetics caused by vaccines and infections is paramount to developing the most effective strategies to contain the current COVID-19 pandemic.

seasonal Coronavirus It can affect cross-immunity, which also affects the duration of immune protection against the disease. For example, several genera of coronavirus can infect human populations, including alphacoronavirus (HCoV-229E, HCoV-NL63) and betacoronavirus (HCoV-HKU1, HCoV-OC43). SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the genus Betacoronavirus, which also includes SARS-CoV-1 and MERS-CoV.

According to researchers, seasonal human coronavirus (HCoV) peaks in the UK each year from January to February. Although some studies have shown that reinfection of seasonal HCoV occurs within a year, some studies have observed that immune protection lasts longer in certain individuals. I will.

In addition, researchers found that these antibodies were effective against homologous strains of HCoV-229E for about a year. Similarly, cross-defense immunity exists between seasonal HCoV and the SARS family of coronaviruses. Researchers analyzed human sera from SARS-CoV-2 patients and found high IgG responsiveness to seasonal HCoV and low responsiveness to SARS-CoV-2. In addition, cross-reactive T cells for SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in 20% to 51% of healthy individuals due to seasonal coronavirus infection. Such cross-reactive T cells are found primarily in children and adolescents. This explains why children and adolescents are less susceptible to SARS-CoV-2. Therefore, mutual protection from seasonal HCoV helped shape some of the epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2.

A new study on medRxiv* A preprint server that hypothesizes that mutual protection from seasonal epidemics of HCoV not only affects the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, but also protects children from disease. To assess the distribution of pre-pandemic immunity to HCoV, researchers use 6-year seasonal coronavirus surveillance data from England and Wales to estimate the duration of infection-induced immunity to seasonal HCoV. I entered it in a mathematical model. In addition, researchers have determined the relationship between mutual protection from seasonal HCoV and age patterns during the first wave of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

In this study, immunity to seasonal HCoV was estimated to last for 7 years and 3 months (95% CI: 6.8-7.9) and R 0 to be 5.7 (95% CI: 5.4-6.0). This result does not comprehensively explain the reduced susceptibility of children to SARS-CoV-2 observed in the first wave in the United Kingdom.

This estimate differs from the conclusions drawn in previous studies, including larger data from Michigan, where strain-specific reinfection was observed between 19 and 33 months after infection. Another report from Kenya showed that it had re-infected within 6 months. Previous studies have shown that coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV-1 can provide immunoprotection up to 11 months after infection.

SARS-CoV-2 Simulation A) An epidemic trajectory tailored to the number of daily SARS-CoV-2 deaths in England and Wales in 2020. Each facet has different intensity of cross protection and contains output from 100 simulations. The red line indicates the planned introduction date of SARS-CoV-2 i. B) Estimated R 0 value for SARS-CoV-2 with different intensity cross protection. The P point shows R 0, C 19 and the line shows the range of R eff, C 19 during the simulation. C) Simulation of age-specific serological test rates for SARS-CoV-2 by the end of May 020.

As mentioned above, the current study found that mutual protection between seasonal HCoV and SARS-CoV-2 was vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 in children during the first wave in England and Wales. We conclude that this is one of the reasons why we did not. This observation is consistent with previous studies conducted in the United States, where 50% of pre-pandemic donors have T cells that are reactive to SARS-CoV-2. It became clear that he had it. In addition, these donors also had serological markers of recent seasonal HCoV infection, indicating that seasonal HCoV is involved in the induction of cross-defense immunity.

Similarly, another Australian study reported that 48% of uninfected candidates retained cross-reactive T cells for SARS-CoV-2. Cross-reactivity showed a strong correlation with memory of seasonal coronavirus strains. Antibodies are cross-reactive, but their persistence varies from individual to individual and is short-lived compared to T cells. Researchers have identified cross-reactive immune responses in other pandemic coronaviruses.

This study reveals that cross-protection from seasonal coronaviruses cannot independently reduce a child’s susceptibility to infection. It may be due to several other factors. Children are not induced by common pathogens and produce a wide range of reactive antibodies, including different proportions of blood cell types. In addition, multiple infectious diseases can boost immunity through cross-defense. When assessing the strength of mutual protection (ie, strong or mild mutual protection between HCoV and SARS-CoV-2), SARS-CoV-2 epidemics occur annually or every few years. Predicted that it is likely to cause.

Current research assumes that all seasonal HCoVs are one virus, so there is complete mutual protection between them. However, this assumption can lead to an underestimation of the actual duration of protection. This is because cross protection can be system-specific. In addition, researchers assume that the immune system against seasonal HCoV remains constant despite repeated infections. However, in the case of recurrent infections caused by viruses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), such assumptions can lead to different assessments of immunity. Researchers in the current study claim that a better understanding of the commonly prevalent coronavirus can help predict the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic.

medRxiv Is published as a preliminary scientific report that has not been peer-reviewed and is therefore considered definitive, guides clinical practice / health-related behaviors, and is treated as established information. It’s not a thing.