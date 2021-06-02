Click here for a brain training app to help you lose junk food and lose weight





Junk foods such as burgers, pizzas, and french fries can satisfy your hunger, but they can’t provide the body with the nutrition it needs. Eating these high-calorie foods can also lead to weight gain and harm to your body. However, studies have shown that junk food is highly addictive, so it can be difficult to say no to junk food. Also, are you struggling to quit junk food to lose weight? This is a brain training app that helps you reduce junk food and lose excess weight. Called the Food Trainer or FoodT app, this app trains people to tap images of healthy foods, but stops when they find unhealthy snacks. This helps to create an association between these foods and suspensions. Read again- Seven Weight Loss Myths to Stop Believing Immediately According to a new study, researchers at the University of Exeter and the University of Helsinki found that participants who played the game once a day for a month lost an average of 1 point. Consumption of junk food With a maximum of 8 points. For example, people who ate junk food two to four times a week used the app regularly for a month and then reduced it to once a week, says Natalia Lawrence, a professor at the University of Exeter. .. Read again- Want to lose weight?Use your mobile phone wisely Those who used the app reported greater changes in food intake. All participants lost an average of 0.5 kilograms and increased their consumption of health foods. Interestingly, the researchers found that overweight people were more effective. Read again- Weight Loss: Is Diet More Effective than Exercise? Learn more about the brain training app “FoodT” The FoodT app can be downloaded for free from Google Play. It only takes about 4 minutes a day to play a junk food game. The app regularly asks users about how often they eat certain foods, along with other information such as age and weight. A Google Play review by an app says, “I’ve dramatically reduced my appetite and no longer eat unnecessarily in the evening.” According to Natalia Lawrence, the app targets the mechanisms by which people gain weight, such as the strong urge to approach and consume appetizing junk food. Dr. Matthias Aulbach of the University of Helsinki added that FoodT may help people who develop unhealthy eating habits during lockdown. What happens to your body when you quit junk food Eliminating junk food in your diet can significantly reduce your calorie intake. Weight lossReducing saturated and trans fat-rich foods such as french fries, burgers, pizzas, or processed foods from the diet also reduces the risk of chronic health conditions, including heart disease. Diabetes, Kidney disease and high blood pressure. Replacing junk food with health foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins provides enough nutrition for your body to function. This will improve your overall health and well-being. However, abruptly quitting junk food can have adverse effects such as frustration, headaches, and low energy levels. Therefore, it is advisable to gradually reduce your intake of junk food to give your body time to adapt to new changes. Input from the institution Published: June 2, 2021 18:03 | Updated: June 2, 2021 18:24



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos