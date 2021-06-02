The first blockade by Covid-19 improved India’s air environment: Survey: The Tribune India





New Delhi, June 2nd Studies show that the first blockade imposed in India last year for the Covid-19 pandemic led to improved air quality and lower surface temperatures in major urban areas of the country. The findings, published in the journal Environmental Research, provide strong evidence of the potential environmental benefits of implementing larger policies. Studies have shown that the mobility and work restrictions imposed in the early days of the pandemic have significantly improved the environment as industrial activity has declined sharply and land and air transport use has declined significantly. .. Researchers used data from various earth observation sensors, such as the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-5p and NASA’s MODIS sensor, to measure changes in surface temperature, air pollutants, and aerosols. They concentrated on six major cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, comparing lockdown data from March to May last year with pre-pandemic years. The study found a significant reduction in nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a greenhouse gas emitted from the burning of fossil fuels. This represents an average reduction of 12% across India and 31.5% in 6 cities. Researchers say it’s 40% less than the national capital. In India alone, air pollution causes about 16,000 premature deaths each year. In this study, surface temperatures in major Indian cities dropped significantly in contrast to the previous five-year average (2015-2019), with daytime temperatures up to 1 degree and nighttime temperatures up to 1 degree. I also found it to be twice lower. “Lockdown provided a natural experiment to understand the link between urbanization and local microclimate,” said Jadu Dash, co-author of the study and professor at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom. I will. “We have clearly observed that reduced air pollutants lead to lower day and night temperatures in the area, which is an important finding to incorporate into our sustainable urban development plans,” said Dash. .. The study found that along with surface temperature, atmospheric flux on the surface and top of the atmosphere also decreased significantly in major regions of India. Lower greenhouse gas concentrations, higher atmospheric water vapor content, and meteorological conditions have played a complex role in lowering temperatures on land and near the surface. “Aerosol optical depth (AOD) and absorption AOD showed a significant reduction, which may be associated with a reduction in emissions sources across India during lockdown,” said Jharkhand Central. Bikash Parida of the University said. The AOD shows how much aerosol particles prevent direct sunlight from reaching the ground. “Aerosol-type sources such as organic carbon (OC), black carbon (BC), mineral dust, and sea salt have also been significantly reduced. “Furthermore, in central India, the increase in AOD was due to the supply of dust aerosols from the western Thar Desert region,” said Parida. PTI

