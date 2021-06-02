Human life is 150 years!New research focuses on the pace of aging





A group of researchers in Singapore are busy investigating the upper limit of human lifespan. Researchers at Singapore-based biotechnology company Gero mentioned in a paper published in Nature Communications the fundamental “aging pace” that sets lifespans between 120 and 150 years. A paper entitled “Cross-sectional analysis of blood markers reveals progressive loss of resilience and predicts the limits of human lifespan,” states that death is an essential biological property, independent of stressors. It states that. Researchers to assess this evolution examined health data from large groups in the United States, United Kingdom, and Russia, observing changes in blood cell counts and people’s daily steps. “Human aging presents a universal feature common to complex systems at risk of collapse,” the researchers say. As they grew older, a research team led by Timothy V Pilkov observed that factors other than illness caused a gradual and predictable decline in the body’s ability to return blood cells. They also found that at a pace of decline between the ages of 120 and 150, resilience completely diminished, determining when to death. “Most biologists consider blood cell counts and steps to be quite different, but the fact that both sources envision the exact same future,” said Peter Fedichev, co-author of the study and founder of Gero. It suggests that this element of the pace of aging is real, “reports Scientific American. An interesting fact contained in this study is that resilience begins to decline somewhere in the mid-30s to mid-40s, and the body gradually loses its ability to cope and recover from stress. “This study explains why even the most effective prevention and treatment of age-related illnesses cannot extend life expectancy by simply increasing life expectancy unless true anti-aging therapies are developed. “Masu,” said Andrey Gudkov, a co-author based in the United States. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Experts also believe that this study may lead to the development of drugs that extend healthy life expectancy, as recovery is an important sign of aging. Jeanne Calment of France was recorded as the oldest person to die at the age of 122. Read also: India and UK strengthen negotiations to sign tentative trade deal by December Read also: COVID-19: Government officials in this UP district will not be paid unless vaccinated Read also: Is OnePlus Working on Cryptocurrency Wallets? Company Surveys Suggest

..





