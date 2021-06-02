World Insights: The United States Spreads Political, Informational, and Moral Viruses in Conspiracy Theory on the Origin of the Corona Virus

The photo taken on May 28, 2021 shows the US Capitol building behind a traffic light in Washington, DC, USA. Photo: Xinhua

For political purposes, the U.S. continues to cross moral minimums, maliciously forging conspiracy theories, fostering anti-scientific tendencies, exacerbating racism, and with pandemics. It is undermining the global struggle.

The U.S. government has recently collaborated with several malicious media to hype the so-called “laboratory leak” conspiracy theory about the origin of COVID-19 at the Virtual World Health Assembly, raising concerns and criticism from the international community. I will.

The United States has certainly become a political, informative, and moral virus creator and spreader.

A cartoon produced by Xinhua shows that US President Joe Biden is turning to intelligence to talk about the origin of the COVID-19 virus.Photo: Xinhua News Agency

Political virus

In a statement Wednesday, US President Joe Biden called for a US-based investigation into the origin of COVID-19 and reported 90 days of US intelligence reporting whether the virus came from animal or laboratory sources. The accident that he said he gave to the agency.

Meanwhile, US media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal have once again touted the Labreak conspiracy theory about the origin of the virus.

However, according to a report on the global tracking of the origin of the virus released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 30, the introduction of COVID-19 by an incident in the laboratory is a “very unlikely” route. Was thought to be.

Washington is using virus origin tracking to cause confusion to serve its own political objectives. It seeks to politicize the scientific agenda based on the presumption of sin.

Experts point out that tracking of origin is a scientific issue that scientists around the world should work together. Most countries have reached a consensus that this issue should not be politicized.

On May 21, 2021, at a testing facility in a housing complex in a new port in the Bayuquan District of Yingkou City, Ningkou Province, northeastern China, for nucleic acid testing that indicates the possibility of COVID-19 infection from residents. A healthcare professional taking a cotton swab sample.Photo: Xinhua News Agency

Recently, WHO has repeatedly called for a “depoliticized environment” to study the origin of the COVID-19 virus. “If possible, we have called on everyone in the world to separate the politics of the matter from science,” said Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergency Program.

“If scientists are expecting to do their job, and if they are expecting to work together to actually get the answer you want, then you are actually responsible for finding the origin of the virus. We may all seek a laid-back environment and learn how to prevent it. In the future, science and health are the objectives, not blaming politics, but a depoliticized environment. I ask you to do this, “he said.

Jeremy Farrer, director of the Wellcome Trust charity and renowned medical researcher, said when it came to tracking the origin of COVID-19, “often fueled for unfounded rumors and political purposes. “Conspiracy theory” is not allowed.

“The origin of SARS-CoV-2 is still uncertain. Its origin may not be fully established. But nature is a powerful force, and in my opinion the most likely scenario is a virus. Is transmitted from animals. The best scientific evidence currently available shows this, “Farler said in a statement provided to Xinhua.

In the screenshot, the WHO team revealed via Twitter that a report released by the New York Times on February 12, 2021 intentionally distorted and garbled statements by members of the WHO expert team. The British zoologist Peter Daszak, a member of the group, is shown to have been mistakenly quoted by the US media. It was sent to China on a COVID-19 origin tracking mission.

Information virus



Since the outbreak of COVID-19, some U.S. politicians have worked with the media to cut out facts and forge lies to build stories in an attempt to mislead and control international public opinion. I did.

A report released by the New York Times on February 12 deliberately distorted and garbled statements made by members of the WHO expert team sent to China on a COVID-19 origin tracking mission.

In response, British zoologist Peter Daszak, a member of the WHO team, was mistakenly quoted by the American media.

“As the leader of the Animal / Environmental Working Group, I found trust and openness with Chinese personnel. We had access to important new data throughout. Understanding possible spillover routes. It’s deepened, “writes Daszak.

The so-called Timeline, released by the Washington Post on May 25, attempted to instigate the Lab’s leak conspiracy theory, but was strongly countered by experts.

Kali Devink, an assistant professor of natural sciences at Bowie State University in the United States, tweeted that the timeline is “garbage.”

“This work shows the facts from a very biased perspective and is intended to mislead people into thinking that lab leaks are very likely,” she writes.

Medical preparation for administration of recombinant COVID-19 vaccine (adenovirus type 5 vector) required for one injection at a temporary vaccination site in Haidian District, Beijing, China, on May 20, 2021. Worker. Photo: Xinhua

Ryan, a senior WHO official, said in the past few days that there has been more and more debate in the media over the past few days about possible sources of COVID-19, with little real news, evidence or new material. He said he was “very worried”.

Media outlets such as Fox News and The Washington Post have “removed the institute’s leak conspiracy theory from the right-wing political wet market and refined it for general consumption,” said Grayzone, an independent news website in the United States. Reported in the report. Late April last year. “Neither outlet has published any concrete evidence to support their claim.”

Experts point out that it is neither professional nor scientific for the United States to apply intelligence to trace the origin of COVID-19.

“US intelligence was asked to show if they had information that might be useful. They haven’t done that yet,” said a member of the WHO team sent to China at the University of Sydney. Said Dominic Dwyer, a professor at the University of Sydney, in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Friday.

“The fact that President Biden says he has received conflicting reports from intelligence suggests that there is no clear evidence for me, otherwise it is clear what was happening. “He said.

In a screenshot of a statement published on Lancet’s website on February 19, 2020, a group of 27 prominent public health scientists outside China suggest that COVID-19 is not of natural origin. It has been shown to blame the conspiracy theory.

Moral virus

Analysts say that politicizing COVID-19’s tracking of origin only encourages discrimination and hatred of Asians, hinders factual and scientific international cooperation on tracking of origin, and is a global anti-pandemic activity. Said it was an unethical and unpopular move to erode.

To draw public attention to this issue, a group of 27 prominent public health scientists outside China issued a statement in February 2020 that co-signed the British medical journal The Lancet, saying, “The outbreak is now. It is threatened by rumors and false alarms about its origin. “

“We are united to strongly condemn conspiracy theories that suggest that COVID-19 is not of natural origin,” scientists say.

Unfortunately, the warning is ignored in the United States. Whenever scientists oppose the conspiracy theory, they will be attacked by right-wing US politicians and media experts. Anti-Asia hate crimes increased by 149% in 16 US cities in 2020, according to a study by the Center for Hatred and Radicalism Research at California State University.

An article published Thursday in the British scientific journal Nature quoted some scientists as saying, “The alleged leak in the lab has become so toxic that scientists’ online bullying and anti-teasing in the United States. It’s harassing Asia and even offending researchers and authorities. “In China, where cooperation is needed.”

Hume Field, a science and policy adviser for China and Southeast Asia in the New York Eco-Health Alliance, told Xinhua on Friday that the politicization of science only creates “doubt” and “distrust” between Chinese and Western scientists. And overcome viruses and pandemics. ■