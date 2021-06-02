Colorado COVID-19 hospitalization continues to decline as new cases decrease slightly

In Colorado, COVID-19 hospitalizations are still on the decline, but progress is more irregular than expected.

New cases declined again last week, but not as rapidly as in early May. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 4,588 cases reported in the week leading up to Sunday, a decrease of 316 from the previous week. However, death has not yet returned to the level before the latest wave.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the State Department of Health reported that 488 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. The number of hospitalized patients has decreased since the first week of May, increased again last week, and began to decrease again over the weekend.

Dr. John Samet, Dean of the Colorado Public Health School, said epidemic hospitalizations usually settled fairly smoothly as more people were vaccinated. The rate of decline may slow down for those who take risks, but he said the numbers shouldn’t skyrocket as they do now, suggesting that the data may be problematic.

“It’s a little embarrassing,” he said.

Nonetheless, all suggest that Colorado will continue to reduce new cases and hospitalizations, even though some of the few remaining public health regulations have been lifted this week, Samet said.

People are already making major changes in their behavior, even though they have less contact than they did before the pandemic. Probably because some workplaces are still remote controlled, he says.

State restrictions on events that attract hundreds of people were lifted at midnight on Tuesday. Public health requirements Unvaccinated people can wear a mask in some situations.

This week, the State Department of Health changed the definition of an outbreak to require five cases at most facilities before the state declares an outbreak. If two cases are found within two weeks, an outbreak will be declared.

The outbreak is smaller than it was a few months ago, but it still comes at a great cost. Nationwide, 472 residents of Elderly Housing with Care died of COVID-19 in the first half of May. According to the Associated Press..

Denver adheres to slightly stricter rules than the state and required the permission of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment for indoor events attended by more than 2,000 people.

However, the city seems to be moving away from the pandemic foundation. On Friday, the Denver Department of Health announced that it would close its COVID-19 testing program at home and its Green Valley Ranch testing facility, and phase out vaccination facilities in the community.

The Montbello School Campus site was closed on Friday, followed by four other sites this month.

Barnum Recreation Center: The first dose ends on Sunday and the second dose ends on June 30th.

The first dose ends on Sunday and the second dose ends on June 30th. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center: The first dose ends on Saturday and the second dose ends on June 29

The first dose ends on Saturday and the second dose ends on June 29 Swan Sea Recreation Center: The first dose ends on Monday and the second dose ends on June 28

The first dose ends on Monday and the second dose ends on June 28 John F. Kennedy High School: The first dose ends on Wednesday and the second dose ends on June 30

The Burnham and King sites will stop offering Pfizer vaccines immediately, so only those who need a second modeler shot can schedule at those locations in the last few days.

Of Colorado’s 5.8 million inhabitants, about 2.6 million are fully vaccinated. Half of adults nationwideChildren under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to take shots.

Vaccines have proven to be the key to keeping COVID-19 under control. Initially, the virus was suppressed, but in some countries the vaccination rate was low, Taiwan, Singapore, etc., I’m seeing an increase in spread.New variants are also starting to appear Unexpected place, Like Vietnam. Previous variants were found in places with uncontrollable extent, such as California, the United Kingdom, and Brazil.

So far, vaccines are still effective against variants, and it is important that more people are protected to prevent the evolution of more variants of the virus, sharks said. Mr. Tt said.

“The way to prevent the development of variants is to prevent people from getting infected,” he said.

