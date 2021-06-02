Early rising may reduce the risk of depression

If you sleep at 10 pm and wake up at 5 am, this schedule is good for your mental health.
New studies show that getting up early reduces fatigue. Risk of depressionWhen a woman becomes a mother, she finds that sleep is very important. It’s as if you’re aware that you’ve always taken sleep for granted.parent Can’t get Lots of sleep, And lack of sleep can adversely affect a person’s physical and mental health. However, getting up early in the morning has been shown to reduce the risk of depression. It may seem unbelievable that the mother wakes up while sleeping, but it may have more benefits for her.
by Medical ExpressIf the mother wants to reduce her risk of depression, she may need to get up an hour earlier than usual. The study was completed by researchers at the University of Colorado at Boulder and at MIT and Harvard’s Broad Institute, and is available in full. Here..
Relation: Get up earlier than a child
The study, which enrolled 840,000 people, provides some strong evidence that the tendency to sleep at specific times can affect the risk of depression. This is also one of the first studies to look at the amount of sleep changes needed to affect mental health.
Celine Wetter is one of the authors of this study, and the researchers are already People’s mood And there remained a problem with the timing of their sleep. Adjusting my sleep schedule for an hour reduced my risk of depression by 23%. The idea is that mom sleeps an hour early and gets up an hour early. This was enough to reduce the risk of depression.
In this study, some people wore sleep trackers and others completed sleep questionnaires. They found that the “midpoint” of average sleep was 3:00 am. This means they go to bed at 11 pm and wake up at 6 am. 23% reduction in risk of depressionThis is the average person who participates in the study Sleep at 10 o’clock and get up at 5 o’clock Not many mothers can imagine getting up so early on purpose, but it may be worth a try for them. mental health..
Source: Medical Express, JAMA network
About the author
Ashley Wellli
(Article published in 2037)
Ashley is a housewife with three beautiful children. With three children under the age of four, she has a busy life. She finds free time and enjoys reading, writing, watching movies, and writing for moms!
Other works by Ashley Wehrli
