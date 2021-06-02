Rotherham does not have a long Covid clinic six months after the NHS promised





The hospital trust says it will open “within the next few months” Author: Ben Bassoon Published 1 hour ago

Last updated: 25 minutes ago Despite the NHS saying it opened one there last year, it became clear that Rotherham does not have a long Covid clinic. The Town Hospital Trust is one of 11 hospitals in Yorkshire. List published last December -But it told Congress that it “hasn’t run Covid’s clinic for a long time.” Evaluation centers have been set up throughout the UK to help those who deal with the long-term effects of the virus. Trust in Rotherham shows that it will open “in the coming months.” Alex Sobel, a member of the All Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus, said: “Despite government guarantees, in some parts of Yorkshire it’s a shame that people who have lived for a long time with a new coronavirus infection still don’t have access to the clinic. Too many Covid patients Feels like a forgotten victim of this pandemic. “As we see here in Yorkshire, patchwork for rehabilitation services has created a zip code lottery, and many are struggling to access the support they need. “People who have been suffering from coronavirus infections in our area for a long time are explained by the Minister of Health why they are still unable to receive support in some areas, months after their initial appointment. Worth it. “ What did the Rotherham NHS Trust say? A spokeswoman for the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are launching and recruiting Covid’s long-term evaluation service, which we plan to launch in the coming months. “In the meantime, we have been suffering from Covid for a long time through a respiratory clinic with the help of general practitioners and social prescribing teams so that patients can be referred to the right place as needed. I have continued to care for those who are. “ Listen to the latest news from Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster every hour on the 97.4FM, 102.9FM, 103.4FM, DAB, halamfm.co.uk and Hallam FM apps.

