The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for pregnant people, says the NIH director

According to Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), two new studies show that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are “totally safe” and effective for pregnant people. It is shown.

on Tuesday, Collins wrote Both vaccines have been found to provide pregnant people with the levels of antibodies and immune cells needed to protect them from the coronavirus.

According to Collins, the vaccine is likely to have a protective effect on babies born to vaccinated people.

“Overall, both studies show that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is safe and effective during pregnancy and may benefit both mother and child,” he wrote. The best way for pregnant and lactating women to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19 is to roll up their sleeves to get one of the mRNA vaccines currently approved for emergency use. Evidence is increasing.

When can pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Pregnant people can be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at any time during their pregnancy and do not need to be vaccinated at intervals from other vaccines, such as influenza vaccination or Tdap booster vaccination.

What is the science behind the COVID-19 vaccine?

Both Pfizer and Modana vaccines use mRNA technology that does not enter the nucleus of cells and alter human DNA. Instead, ABC reports that it is a way for the body to learn and develop protection against future infections by sending genetic instructions that encourage cells to make proteins that look like viruses.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses the inactivated adenovirus vector Ad26, which cannot replicate. The Ad26 vector carries a piece of DNA that contains instructions for making the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer that triggers an immune response, ABC reported.

This same type of vaccine has been approved for Ebola and has been extensively studied for its effects on other illnesses and pregnant or lactating women.

After reviewing more than 200 pages of data provided by the company and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the CDC concluded that pregnant people could receive the Johnson End Johnson one-shot vaccine.

Vaccine experts interviewed by ABC News recommend that pregnant women should not be vaccinated because live attenuated vaccines such as measles, mumps and rubella can pose a theoretical risk of transmission to the fetus. However, Johnson & Johnson vaccines need to be safe because they do not contain live viruses.

Are there any studies on pregnant women and the COVID-19 vaccine?

The study, quoted by Collins, was led by researchers at Northwestern University. They studied people who were completely vaccinated during pregnancy.

According to the university, the study, published in the magazine Obstetrics & Gynecology on May 11, is believed to be the first researcher to investigate the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on the placenta.

According to ABC, researchers found that the vaccine did not affect pregnancy, fertility, menstruation, or puberty.

The second study cited by Collins is: Led by researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical SchoolWe examined more than 100 women who chose either the Pfizer or Modana vaccine. Researchers have found that antibodies to COVID-19 in women after complete vaccination are also present in infant umbilical cord blood and breast milk.

The researchers surveyed a group of 131 reproductive-age women vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna, including 84 pregnant, 31 lactating, and 16 non-pregnant women. We found that antibody levels were similar in all groups. There were no significant differences in the side effects of the vaccine between pregnant and non-pregnant study participants.

This study had some limitations. It was small and the participants were primarily white medical workers in a single city. Meanwhile, this is the largest study in the group excluded from the first vaccine trial, ABC reported.

What do health organizations say about vaccines?

The· World Health Organization (WHO), pregnant people People at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 and at severe risk should be vaccinated.

“Women are at increased risk of COVID-19 when they become pregnant, but there are few data to assess the safety of vaccines during pregnancy,” the WHO said in a statement. “Still, about this type of vaccine. Based on what we know, there is no specific reason to believe that there is a specific risk that outweighs the benefits of vaccination for pregnant women. Therefore, the risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 is high. Pregnant women (such as health care workers) or pregnant women with comorbidities that increase the risk of serious illness can be vaccinated in consultation with their health care provider.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said breastfeeding is an important consideration, saying that pregnant and lactating people “can choose to be vaccinated” and need to be discussed with their healthcare provider. “There are rare concerns about vaccine safety,” he said. “

The· Recommended by the Maternal Fetal Medicine Association (SMFM) Pregnant people have access to the vaccine, and pregnant people should “engage in shared decisions” with their doctors about the vaccine.

“In general, SMFM engages in making pregnant women accessible to the COVID-19 vaccine at all stages of future vaccine campaigns, and for her and her healthcare professionals to make common decisions regarding vaccine receipt. It is highly recommended that … the mRNA vaccine, which is likely to be the first vaccine available, does not contain live viruses, but rather induces humoral and cellular immune responses through the use of viral mRNAs. ” “Healthcare professionals also need to advise patients that the theoretical risk of harm to the fetus from the mRNA vaccine is very low,” the Society said in a statement. “

What are the risk factors that pregnant people should consider?

The question of whether pregnant parents should be vaccinated with COVID-19 is ultimately the whole pregnancy, the risk factors for COVID-19, the ability to stay socially distant in lifestyle and profession, and from doctors. We end up with many factors, such as guidance. Recommendations from federal and state officials and their doctors, according to experts.

You can get the COVID-19 vaccine in any semester. The ABC reports that the CDC currently recommends vaccination reservations at intervals of several weeks if possible, as other vaccines are recommended during pregnancy.