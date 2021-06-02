Vaccination is significantly delayed in rural California

In some rural counties in Northern California, COVID-19 vaccination rates are slower than in other counties in the state, with cases flat or even increasing.

A Times analysis found that the counties with the lowest vaccination rates were likely to have the most recent per capita infection rates. Analysis showed the worst results in Northern California’s provincial and Sacramento counties, while Southern California and the Bay Area had the best results in terms of high vaccination rates and low daily infection rates. .. Hooray.

Health officials in some rural areas with low vaccination rates are fighting to be more populous than urban areas in California because their residents are hesitant to get vaccinated. They have been exposed to the virus. Continue to be depressed.

“COVID is still here and is still quite prevalent in our community,” said Keri Schwett, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. Shasta County, Only 36% of residents receive at least one dose. “And there are still plenty of vulnerable people, especially in counties where vaccination rates are not very high, especially because of concerns.”

these Immunization rate gapThis isn’t new, but it raises concerns that parts of the state are still at risk of a potential epidemic. The emergence of a pandemic It has upset my life for over a year.

State-wide, 54% of residents People of all ages have been vaccinated at least once. According to the data Times editing.

To San Diego, San Francisco, Santa clara, St. Matthew And Marin In the county, more than 67% of the population is at least partially vaccinated. However, in many rural areas of the northern part of the state, less than 45% of the population wears sleeves.

Coronavirus rebounds are most likely to occur in areas with low vaccination, officials said.

“High infection rates are seen in rural counties in the north, where immunization rates are low.” Tweeted Dr. Erica Pan, a state epidemiologist.

In a county of concern in rural areas of the northern part of the state Tehama And Siskiyou, Only two in California Identified The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that the virus infection rate is “high.”

27% of Tehama County According to data compiled by the Times, residents have been vaccinated and the county has recorded the worst number of cases in California in the last seven days, with about 20 new cases per 100,000 residents per day. A case has been reported. This is an increase from eight new cases per 100,000 population a month ago.

only Lassen County Low level of vaccination Tehama, At about 22%. For the seven days that ended on Sunday, an epidemic occurred every seven days per 100,000 population. Lassen County, It has been increasing for about a month.

To Humboldt CountyIn areas where 50% of the population was at least partially vaccinated, only two were infected per 100,000 population in early April.

Shasta — One of the four counties still at the second toughest level in the entire state State reopening framework, Red Layer — For months, we haven’t been able to significantly reduce our daily case rates. A month ago, the average number of people infected per day was eight per 100,000. It rose to a peak of 14 in early May and then fell to 7.5 in the seven days leading up to Sunday.

By comparison, per 100,000 population Orange county 0.9 new cases are reported per day. Santa Clara County, 1.1; Ventura, 1.4; San Francisco, 1.6; and San Diego, 2.3. except Recently leftovers Out of about 3,900 cases of old coronavirus Los Angeles County Over the past week, 1.9 new daily cases have been reported per 100,000 inhabitants.

Health officials are concerned about the lack of interest in vaccination in rural areas of the northern part of the state.

“Recently, I’ve witnessed a real diminishing interest in vaccines, which I’ve reported before, but that hasn’t changed,” said Dr. Warren Lewald. Del Norte County Health officials said at a recent public meeting. In Del Norte County, home of Crescent City and on the Oregon border, only 35% of residents receive at least one injection.

Many of the reasons for hesitation in vaccination are due to distrust of health authorities, politicians and scientists. False information about vaccine costs, efficacy and side effects has spread on social media, and health officials have shattered conspiracy theories to make vaccines as easy to obtain as possible and keep people out of their turn. I have a dual mission.

Shasta CountyThe home of Reading, one of the most populous counties in the northern part of the state, is particularly polarized over the government’s response to COVID-19. in progress Recall the three members of the Shasta County Supervisory Board who supported Governor Gavin Newsom’s pandemic health order.

“I don’t think Shasta County is very different from many other conservative rural areas,” Schwett said on Tuesday. An increasing number of people are hesitant about vaccination.

“We have been working hard for the last 16 months to establish our reputation as a reliable source of information,” says Schuette. “We’ve answered thousands of questions on Facebook, email, media briefings, and town hall meetings. We’re just trying to provide accurate and scientific information that people can refer to.

Indeed, the dissemination of accurate information is important, said Dr. Kirsten Bibins Domingo, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco.

the study According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, Republicans and rural residents are one of the least enthusiastic groups in the United States when it comes to vaccination. About 26% of rural Americans and 28% of Republicans say they only get or don’t get the vaccine when they need it. By comparison, 15% of urban residents, 19% of suburban residents, 20% of independent voters, and 7% of Democrats say the same thing.

“If we don’t raise the vaccination rate, we’re worried that people will get this endemic smoldering disease,” said Brad Pollock, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Davis. “The longer it lasts, the more weird these are. There is a high possibility that various mutants will appear. “

Compared to the previous pandemic wave, unvaccinated people need to deal with the more contagious variant B.1.1.7. Newly named alpha variant By the World Health Organization — California’s main inventory.

In short, this bug is highly infectious and highly infectious to humans, “says Pollock. “People who are not vaccinated are more likely to get infected and are more likely to spread the infection.”

Low vaccination rates are not just due to hesitation in vaccination. Low access is also a factor. Bibins-Domingo said relatively successful strategies in urban and suburban areas (such as injections at large vaccination facilities and large pharmacy chains) can be obtained in the hands of small clinics and local pharmacists. I will. It does not work in rural areas. It’s even more effective.

“In contrast to the beliefs inherent in those who do not want to be vaccinated, access is and will continue to be the biggest barrier to our vaccination coverage,” said Bibins Domingo. I said. “People are vaccinated when they increase cases, lower access barriers, and actually adopt strategies to deliver vaccines to the hands of community-trusted types of clinicians and community groups. I’ve seen it over and over again, and that’s what we have to do now. “

To be sure, not all counties with low vaccination rates have relatively high infection rates. Trinity CountyWith a population of only 13,000 and at least 35% of the population vaccinated, it is one of the countries with the lowest daily coronavirus infection rates in the state. Del Norte County Despite low vaccination rates, we recorded an average of one new coronavirus case per day in the past week.

Still, when summer begins, problems can arise if outbreaks invade travel groups such as agricultural workers in parts of the state. There is.

Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, said, “As the agricultural season begins and people live near fields in these small towns and in densely populated homes, there is always a risk of infection. “. “Agricultural workers who harvest in and out of the state are those who are really doing well with the J & J vaccine, which is a single-dose vaccine.”

Lin reported from San Francisco and Money and Greene from Southern California.