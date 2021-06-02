Fauci looks back on early AIDS 40 years after the AIDS epidemic began

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been fighting the AIDS epidemic for the past 40 years and still remembers when he first encountered data on the disease in June 1981. I am. ..

“It was a particularly time of change,” he told Joe Flyer today in a segment aired Wednesday. Pride Month“I clearly remember sitting in my office outside my lab at the Clinical Center Hospital, where the first five patients from Los Angeles to get this strange new illness. I saw the first (report) about, explaining what was happening without anyone knowing. “

Forch said all the patients were “formerly healthy gays,” but the following month another report on 26 patients was released, showing signs of illness in young gay men in San Francisco and New York City. It was seen.

Dr. Anthony Fauci at a press conference in August 1989. New research results on drugs for Americans infected with HIV are detailed. On the right is Dr. Louis Sullivan, then Secretary of Health and Welfare. Bettmann archive

“I remember sitting at my desk and looking at it, literally throbbing my spine and saying,’Oh my god, this is a new illness. It must be a new illness,'” he recalled. I didn’t know what it was or where it came from. “

“Everything is great, my career is on track, and I said,’This looks like an infectious disease and seems to be disrupting the immune system, so I have to study this new illness. I have to do it. ”So I decided to start what I was doing and literally stop.”

Relation

He worked as a senior researcher at the National Institutes of Health. Some of his mentors questioned this decision, he added. For many years now. “

In 1984, as the AIDS crisis gained national attention, Fauci assumed his current position as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. In the early days, he faced criticism from AIDS activists who believed he was ignoring the AIDS epidemic. At the time, Ronald Reagan Although he was president, he did not admit the presence of the virus during most of his first term.

Well-known gay activist Larry Kramer, Those who died in May last yearAlso, Kramer and his doctors accused Forch of being too inexperienced to maintain his position, Ultimately, they built friendships through their work in fighting illness...

Fauci said Reagan’s position on the AIDS epidemic was challenging and “urged me to be very positive and positive not only in my research, but in actually talking about it … Trying to get people’s attention. That. “

“I never wanted to be the director of the institute, but it was clear that I wasn’t paying too much attention to infectious diseases in general, especially HIV,” he added.

In the early days, it was difficult to secure the resources to fight AIDS.

“We were trying to convince people that this wasn’t going to disappear, it was getting worse,” Forch said.

Large-scale financing began during the following period: George HW Bush becomes president..

“Fortunately, I was able to get to know him personally and actually became quite close when he was Vice President,” Fauci recalls. “If he became president, he would He promised to take a really good look at what we were doing and see if we could improve it …. when he became president, he kept his promise. “

Since then, there have been some major milestones in preventing the spread of HIV. Antiretroviral therapyThis can reduce the viral load of people infected with HIV to a level that does not spread to individuals. Drugs like PrEPThis will prevent uninfected individuals from being infected with the virus.

According to Fauci, the illness is a sentence from “almost absolutely inevitable death sentence” to those who are now living a virtually normal life.

Antiretroviral drugs, in particular, led to the message that “undetectable is not contagious,” but “completely changed,” Forch said.

“For people living with HIV, it was important to know that, scientifically, HIV-infected people pose no threat to anyone if they actually take the drug and the viral load remains undetected. “He said.

“This helped get rid of some of the stigma from people living with HIV,” he added.

Relation

Fauci called PrEP, which means pre-exposure prophylaxis, “extraordinary success.”The first HIV treatment of this kind A tablet called Torubada, Was approved in 2012. Earlier this year Approved by the Food and Drug Administration The first monthly injection replaces the daily pills, making treatment easier and more private for the patient.

However No HIV vaccine It still casts a big shadow in the fight against illness. Fauci said the lack of one wasn’t “due to lack of effort”, but he didn’t know when it would be available. According to him, one of the main reasons is that the body does not naturally produce the proper immune response to the virus.

“We have a very effective vaccine against COVID-19 because we know that the body can do it and we are inducing the body to do it. “For HIV, that’s not the case. We need to take better measures than natural infections.”

“Hopefully some of what we have learned … The COVID-19 vaccine will ultimately help develop a successful and highly effective HIV vaccine. Therefore, we are still I hope it will happen. “