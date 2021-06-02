Daisy Hernandez’s “Triatoma Rubrofa”, Chagas Disease, Challenge Which Diseases Are ImportantExBulletin

Switch captions Tin house book

Daisy Hernandez was a child in the early 1980s when her mother’s youngest child, Dora, traveled from her native Colombia to the United States and was treated for a sickness that seemed to be bloated and pregnant.

In Colombia, doctors resected Dora’s colon, told him that he had “the amount for 10 people,” and gave him a bag for artificial anus, but when he came to live with a family in Hernandez, New Jersey. , She needed some more abdominal surgery. The pedigree of the family that made Dora so sick? “She ate an apple.”

It wasn’t long before Hernandez learned that her aunt’s illness was caused by a parasite that was bitten by a triatoma rubrofa, also known as a triatoma rubrofa. Triatoma rubrofasus, or Chagas disease, is endemic in Latin America, where blood-sucking bugs come in at night to feast and leave swollen bites near people’s lips. Dora’s infection may have been caused by eating contaminated apples years before the digestive system began to thaw.

Hernandez’s book Triatoma rubrofa: Triatoma rubrofa: A true story of the people’s negligence for a family, an insect, and a deadly disease She interweaves family memoirs and investigative journalism to confront the illness that eventually killed her aunt. By stitching together the stories of her family, the history of Chagas disease, and the stories of other patients’ illnesses, Hernandez is critical about which infections are in the spotlight and who we believe deserves treatment. I ask a question.

I hadn’t heard of triatoma rubrofa or Chagas disease until I came across the book of Hernandez. Living in the northeast, the only vector-borne disease I’ve ever been worried about is Lyme disease. Unlike Lyme disease, Chagas disease kills more than 10,000 people annually. The disease causes heart problems in about 20% to 30% of patients. Hernandez explained that the parasite can live in the body for decades, “quietly shutting off the current in the heart, devouring the heart muscle and leaving behind pockets where once healthy tissue was present. In rare cases, it erodes the esophagus and colon, as in the case of Dora. All of this can be prevented if the infection is detected early and treated with the antiparasitic benznidazole, but patients often develop debilitating symptoms years after being bitten, and such treatment Is too late.

CDC Estimate 300,000 people in the United States have Chagas disease. Most often, they were immigrants from Latin America and were infected there. And this is why most American doctors are ignorant of Chagas disease and its cures and are classified as neglected tropical diseases, mainly afflicting poor immigrants.

Triatoma rubrofa Beginning in memoir mode, spoken from a young perspective of Hernandez, it was only whispered because she knew almost nothing about her aunt’s illness. Allows readers to understand how being bitten by a woman has made most of her life sick.

Before the onset of symptoms, Dora was an ambitious young woman who attended college and taught in elementary school. After settling in New Jersey, she taught Spanish, helped raise Hernandez and her sister, and found love. However, the parasite was still alive in Dora’s body after surgery and later attacked her esophagus. She died in 2010 at the age of 59. Later, during yet another medical procedure, the heart stopped, shocking the family despite a long illness. “To me, she wasn’t a dead woman,” Hernandez wrote. “She was a woman on the verge of death.”

Hernandez’s tense relationship with her aunt, who refused to accept her strange identity, complicated her sorrow. When she began studying the triatoma rubrofa a few years after Dora’s death, she told her that her interests had little to do with her aunt.But in writing Triatoma rubrofa, Hernandez Fill the silence between her and Dora and learn everything her aunt didn’t know about the illness that killed her.

Hernandez is trained as a reporter and works on the quest to learn how to kiss bugs with the tenacity of journalists. She travels to Bogotá, where she meets a professor who has been studying insects since the 1970s. She spends the night in a field in Texas catching a triatoma rubrofa. Triatoma rubrofas also live in the southern United States, and some have been infected with triatoma rubrofas native to the United States. Although meticulously studied, this section of the book is delayed because it has lost clues as to how policy decisions regarding these insects and the disease affect patients.

Triatoma rubrofa Hernandez comes into its own in the final section of talking about poor, uninsured Chagas patients who face barriers to getting proper care. There is a patient like Carlos who was in his 40s and was using a second pacemaker. He was finally diagnosed because he happened to meet a Boston doctor who knew about the disease. His heaps of medical expenses and the fact that his medical condition makes his job difficult are bothering him. We also found that your baby has inherited the terrifying effects of living with Chagas disease, as it happened in Janet, Maryland. She didn’t know she was infected until her son was born prematurely and her heart was already ill. He spent several weeks in the NICU until the doctor was finally tested for Chagas disease. Both Carlos and Janet are immigrants from Latin America. Their story emphasizes that our country accepts that the illness of poor immigrants is less important.

Triatoma rubrofa It happens when the COVID-19 pandemic exposes health inequity both in the United States and around the world.Colored races in America Likely to be disproportionate Experience serious illness and death from COVID. Today, increased access to vaccines has dramatically reduced the number of cases and deaths. Almost half Countries that have been vaccinated at least once — South America And India It is increasing rapidly. In both regions, vaccines reach only a small part of the population.

Finally, Triatoma rubrofa It reminds us that our job of balancing health inequality does not end with controlling COVID in the country.Towards the end of the book, Hernandez writes about the term “great epidivide” coined by doctor Paul Farmer. “People on one side of the epidemiological division will die of age-related illnesses, and those on the other side will die much younger because the drugs for treatable illnesses are too expensive,” he said. Dr. Farmer argues that for Hernandez, this major division explains the choices the United States made with the Public Health Fund, the choices to contain infectious diseases such as Shagas disease in the “second America.” But the big epidide is “you can change it if we want.”

Also the book of Kristen Martin The New York Times Magazine, The Believers, The Baffler, And elsewhere.