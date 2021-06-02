Health
Blood sugar test with sweat instead of blood?They may be on the way
A new, fast, painless sensor that measures blood sugar levels in human sweat could mean that millions of diabetics have far fewer finger stabs.
Monitoring blood sugar levels to ensure they stay within target limits is the basis of diabetes management, but the pain and inconvenience of daily finger embroidery can be a deterrent for many.
A tactile-based test for clinical trials measures blood sugar levels. Sweat Then apply a personalized algorithm that associates it glucose With blood.Forecast accuracy is over 95% Blood glucose level Before and after a meal, according to a new proof-of-concept study.
Not ready for new sweat test Prime time Large studies are still needed to validate the approach, but diabetes professionals who are not involved in new studies are cautious but optimistic.
“Testing for glucose without a needle stick was like the Holy Grail of Diabetes,” said Dr. John Büth, director of the Diabetes Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. I hope. ” “These data suggest that there is hope.”
Research is ongoing on alternatives to finger puncture testing to control diabetes and improve the quality of life for people with this disease, and sweat has many benefits.A lot is contained in the finger Sweat glands It produces a lot of sweat, which has lower glucose levels than blood. In addition, other skin characteristics may cause the readings to vary, resulting in inaccurate blood glucose measurements.
The new sensor contains a polyvinyl alcohol hydrogel that absorbs sweat on a flexible plastic strip. Place your finger on the sensor for 1 minute and the hydrogel will absorb and react to a small amount of sweat and the handheld device will detect a small current.
To ensure that the measurements are accurate, researchers have developed a personalized formula that can measure volunteer blood glucose levels with standard fingertip tests and convert glucose in each person’s sweat to blood glucose levels. .. To adjust the device, diabetics only need to stab their fingers once or twice a month.
“Very fast and simple touch base bloodFree fingertip sweat glucose metrology has great promise for improving patient compliance and strengthening diabetes management, “concludes a researcher led by Joseph Wang, a professor of nanotechnology at the University of California, San Diego.
Their findings were recently published in a journal ACS sensor..
“I think this is an exciting technology and I hope the team can bring it to the finish line,” Buss said, but many questions remain.
Researchers should investigate hand-washing interference such as soap, lotions, stains, and food residues. Blood sugar He said there are issues with reading from sweat, and cost and complexity.
“Does the commercial version require a special wipe, 3 minutes of sweat buildup, and 1 minute of touch?” Buss asked. It looks a bit too much, but I’m sure some of the 30 million diabetics in the United States prefer it to finger sting.
What is the conclusion? “There’s a lot to do, but there’s hope,” Buse said.
“This technology is innovative and somewhat promising,” agreed Dr. Minisha Sud, an endocrinologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. “If the algorithm is accurate and scalable, it will be a glucose monitoring game changer.”
Needle-free testing is much more attractive to people who: Diabetes“This is a proof of concept, and it looks like it will be years before we make it a widespread reality,” Sood said.
The authors were funded by the University of California, the Wearable Sensor Center in San Diego, and the Korean National Research Foundation.
For more information on new diabetes technology American Diabetes Association..
