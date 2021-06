Kentucky AG sues CVS Health for state opioid issues

Frankfort, Kentucky (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General sued CVS Health on Wednesday, accusing the pharmacy chain of flooding the state with prescription opioids that contributed to the suffering of state addiction.

Prosecutor Daniel Cameron has filed a proceeding in the Franklin County Circuit Court, saying that the health care company has played a role of “fueling the crisis” by flooding the state with millions of powerful prescription painkillers.

“As both distributors and pharmacies, CVS was in a unique position to monitor and block the sale of these highly addictive drugs in stores, but ignored its own safety device system, Cameron said in a news release. was doing. This is the state’s latest proceeding against a company accusing Kentucky of supplying a large pipeline of prescription drugs. In 2015, about 60% of all accidental deaths in Kentucky were due to drug overdose, Cameron said. The Republican Attorney General is proceeding with proceedings against several other opioid manufacturers and distributors. Many of these proceedings were filed by Democrat Andy Bescher, Cameron’s predecessor and current Governor of Kentucky. CVS Health did not immediately respond to the email asking for comment. The company operates one of the largest drugstore chains in the country. The new proceedings allege that CVS Health used illegal business practices to prevent the diversion of strong opioids. To emphasize the large supply, Cameron said one CVS store in Perry County purchased more than 6.8 million dose units of oxycodone and hydrocodone between 2006 and 2014 .. Crittenden in western Kentucky. The county CVS store has purchased over 2.8 million units of medication. This is enough to supply at least 34 tablets each year to everyone in the county. Because CVS played a dual role as a distributor and pharmacy in the opioid supply chain, in the proceedings, compliance with the law “to protect consumers and control opioid addiction, abuse and diversion rates. Was essential to. “ Despite supplying “amazing amounts” of opioids in Kentucky, CVS reported zero suspicious orders to stores in Kentucky from 2007 to 2014, Cameron said. Even during the opioid epidemic, CVS helped promote opioid products, he said. Deaths from drug overdose surged nationwide and in Kentucky during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Kentucky, from September 2019 to September 2020, 50% of deaths from overdose from September 2019 to September 2020, according to provisional figures released in April by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Has increased. Addiction experts say the pandemic caused people to become stressed, isolated, disrupted treatment and recovery programs, and contributed to an increasingly dangerous illicit drug supply.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos