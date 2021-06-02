Top 6 Brain-Activating Foods for Kids That Kids Should Take Immediately





Dietitian Vidi Chaura has provided a list of six foods that are best for your child’s brain. Everything you need is here.

Eating the right food helps not only the development of the child's brain, but also the overall health. It is well known that food and the nutrients it contains help the development, growth and function of the brain. In childhood, certain nutrients are especially important for the developing brain and its functioning. These nutrients are provided in significant amounts by foods called brain foods. From an early age, protein, iron, and zinc are required for brain development. Fortunately, these nutrients are found in beef, dark meat poultry, beans, and certain grains. Here are six foods shared by nutritionist Vidhi Chawla that children should eat for brain development at a younger age. egg Eggs are rich in vitamins and other nutrients that support brain health. Choline in the yolk is an important component of the cell membrane that the body uses to generate important neurotransmitters and cell membrane signals. It has been shown to play an important role in the development of the fetal and infant brains. Eggs are also a good source of protein and can keep your child feeling full for a long time. nuts Nuts and seeds can easily be added to a child's diet to help with brain and heart health. High in protein, essential fatty acids, iron and zinc. It also contains Vitamin E, which enhances cognitive function and prevents damage from free radicals that can lead to mental weakness. Walnuts, in particular, are rich in omega 3 fatty acids that support brain health. Berry and orange Antioxidants are abundant in fruits, especially berries. Berry contains anthocyanins and other flavonoids and has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Oxidative stress and inflammation can adversely affect neurological processes. Therefore, eating a diet high in antioxidant foods can help prevent mental deterioration. Fruits rich in vitamin C, such as oranges, are good for keeping your child's brain healthy and agile. Studies have shown that vitamin C in fruits prevents deterioration of mental status and promotes brain health. Yogurt Giving unsweetened yogurt to children for breakfast or as a protein-rich snack is a great way to maintain brain health. Dairy products such as yogurt contain iodine, a nutrient necessary for brain development and cognitive function. Both milk and yogurt are high in protein and carbohydrates and are the brain's favorite source of energy. salmon Fatty fish such as salmon are rich in the omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA, which are necessary for brain growth and function. In fact, recent studies have shown that people who consume more of these fatty acids have a sharper brain and better mental skill test results. Tuna is also a good source of lean protein, but it's so low in fat that it's not as rich in omega 3 as canned salmon. oatmeal Oatmeal is a warm cereal common to children and is a nutritious brain grain. Oats provide the excellent energy or brain fuel that children want first thing in the morning. Oats and whole grains are rich in fiber, which allows children to feel more complete and energetic for longer periods of time. Oats are also rich in vitamin E, B vitamins, potassium and zinc, all of which help our body and brain function properly. Read also: 6 healthy snacks you can stockpile during lockdown for healthy snacks

