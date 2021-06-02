Health
In Allegheny, Pennsylvania and Westmoreland County, the number of patients with coronavirus infection and inpatients continues to decline.
Case
The Allegheny County Health Department reported 42 additional cases on Wednesday, with 35 confirmed and 7 likely, bringing the county to a total of 101,378.
This is the 12th consecutive day that less than 100 cases have been reported in the county. The average 7-day number of cases has dropped to 46, which has not been so low since June 27, 2020.
New cases of coronavirus in Allegheny County are 20 males and 22 females, aged between 2 and 77 years, with a median age of 35 years.
An additional 21 cases were identified in Westmoreland County. 12 cases are confirmed, 9 cases are possible. The total number of people in the county is 34,150. The average number of people infected in the county for seven days was 18, the lowest since September 30th.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 580 cases. The average number of cases over a 7-day period was 693, down 42.9% from last Wednesday, the lowest since September 1. The total number of cases in the state is 1,203,443.
Two months ago, on April 2, 4,656 new cases were reported across the state, and on May 2, 2,653 new cases were reported. Wednesday figures were down 85.5% from April 2nd and down 78.1% from May 2nd.
Hospitalization
According to state data, the number of residents hospitalized throughout the state due to the virus was 929, a decrease of 60 from Tuesday, 229 in the intensive care unit and 143 on ventilator.
Hospitalizations in the state have declined over the last 10 days. This is the lowest number of covid hospitalized across the state since October 20, when 918 were hospitalized.
According to state data, 107 residents of Allegheny County have been hospitalized for a new coronavirus infection (down 2 from Tuesday), 35 of whom are on the ICU and 16 on ventilators.
Hospitalizations in the county have been declining since last month, with 200 hospitalized on May 1st, a decrease almost every day.
In Westmoreland County, 14 patients with coronavirus disease (one less than Tuesday) are hospitalized, five on the ICU and four on mechanical ventilation. The number of people hospitalized for coronavirus infection in the county has fallen below 20 in the last 6 days.
vaccination
According to the latest data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5.5 million adults (aged 18+) are believed to be fully vaccinated. This is 54.4% of the adult population.
In addition, 7.2 million (71.2%) adults (aged 18+) in the state receive at least one injection.According to state officials, Pennsylvania One of only 10 states reaching the 70% mark of the initial dose..
Officials said the state’s masking obligations could be lifted if 70% of the state’s adults were fully vaccinated. Last week, Acting Secretary of Health and Welfare Alison Beam said the mask obligation would be lifted by June 28 at the latest.
The CDC also reported that 43.7% (5.5 million people) of the entire Pennsylvania population were fully vaccinated and 58.5% (7.4 million people) were vaccinated with at least one coronavirus vaccine. ..
In Allegheny County, 747,970 inhabitants (61.1%) have been vaccinated with at least one new coronavirus infection vaccine, and 549,210 have been fully covered (44.8%).
In Westmoreland County, 171,618 (47%) of the county’s population have been vaccinated with at least one new coronavirus and 136,887 are fully covered (37.4%).
Dead (number)
After not adding 27 covid-related deaths on Tuesdays and holiday weekends, the State Department of Health reported 45 additional deaths on Wednesday. The state totals 27,259.
The Allegheny County Health Department reported eight new deaths on Wednesday, including two from December and six from May. According to the prefecture, one person was killed in his 40s, one in his 50s, one in his 60s, two in his 80s, and three in his 90s. Three of these deaths were related to long-term care facilities.
According to the county, the total number of deaths in Allegheny County is 1,953. A total of 1,984 people have died in Allegheny County at the State Department of Health. The reason for the discrepancy between the two health departments is not given.
In Westmoreland County, three more deaths related to the new coronavirus have been identified, bringing the total number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the county to 769. These are the first deaths reported since last Thursday.
Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review Assistant Digital Content Editor. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511. [email protected] Or via twitter ..
