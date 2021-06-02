People who eat two servings of fruit a day have a 36% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes





A new study shows that people who eat two servings of fruit a day have a 36% lower chance of eating fruit. Onset of type 2 diabetes Than those who consume less than half the serving. This study was published in Endocrine Society. Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.. Diabetes is a disease in which the sugar content in the blood becomes excessive, which is a major public health burden. Approximately 433 million adults worldwide Live with diabetes By 2019, and by 2045, this number is expected to grow to 700 million. An estimated 374 million people are at high risk of developing the most common type 2 diabetes. A healthy diet and lifestyle can play a major role in reducing the risk of diabetes. We found that people who consume about two servings of fruit per day are 36% less likely to develop type 2 diabetes over the next five years than those who consume less than half the fruit per day. The same pattern of fruit juice was not seen. These findings show that a healthy diet and lifestyle, including whole fruit intake, is a good strategy for reducing the risk of diabetes. “ Dr. Nicola Bondonno, Research Author, Institute of Nutrition, Edith Cowan University, Perth, Australia The researchers examined data from 7,675 participants in the Baker Heart and Diabetis Institute’s Australian Diabetes, Obesity, and Lifestyle Study. They found that participants who ate whole fruit had a 36% lower chance of developing diabetes after 5 years. Researchers have found a link between fruit intake and markers of insulin sensitivity. This means that those who consumed more fruit had to produce less insulin to lower their blood sugar levels. “This is important because high levels of circulating insulin (hyperinsulinemia) can damage blood vessels and are associated with high blood pressure, obesity, and heart disease as well as diabetes,” Bondonno said. Says. Source: Journal reference: Bondonno, NP, Et al. (2021) Relationship between fruit intake and risk of diabetes in the AusDiab cohort. Journal of clinical endocrinology and metabolism. doi.org/10.1210/clinem/dgab335..

..





