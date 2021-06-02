Many Americans Refrain from Mental Health Care in the COVID-19 Pandemic





New data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) show that many patients refuse mental health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the growing need for many people due to isolation and stress. Indicates that you are doing. Investigators analyzed data from Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) beneficiaries regarding the use of medical services. They found that between March and October 2020, patients skipped millions of primary, preventive, and mental health care visits due to a pandemic compared to the same period in 2019. Did. The press release states that the recovery of mental health services is the slowest.

This decline in healthcare utilization is occurring at the same time as the deterioration of mental health conditions nationwide. These gaps in mental health care can have significant long-term impacts on health outcomes, especially among minority groups that have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. “This new data provides a window for the impact of pandemics in communities left out of society, especially children and vulnerable people, and works to meet the needs of those who rely on Medicaid and CHIP. Important on “, in a press release. According to the CMS, the number of mental health services used by children under the age of 19 decreased by 34% and the number of mental health services used by adults aged 19-64 decreased by 22%, according to the survey results. These findings correspond to a decrease of approximately 14 million mental health services for children and a decrease of approximately 12 million mental health services for adults. Similarly, investigators found a 3.6 million (13%) decrease in substance use disorder service use compared to the same period in 2019. .. In particular, the findings suggest that utilization of certain primary and preventive services for children under the age of 19 has recovered to pre-pandemic levels or has begun to recover in many parts of the country. I will. This is encouraging, but investigators say millions of services need to be provided to make up for missed services between March and October 2020. Preliminary data for 2020 show that CHIP recipients under the age of 2 have 9% less pediatric vaccination, and children under the age of 19 have 21% less pediatric screening services and 39% less dental services. .. These findings take into account the increasing use of telemedicine for services through telemedicine. According to a press release, CMS staff encouraged the use of telemedicine options to increase access to medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic. New data show that in 2020, the number of services offered via telemedicine increased significantly over the previous year, a 2700% surge during the pandemic. However, researchers say this increase is not enough to offset the decline in service usage in other healthcare areas. To bridge these gaps in mental health care, CMS is emphasizing mental health with a new outreach program called the Connecting Kids to Coverage National Campaign. According to a press release, the program will reach out to families with children and teens who are eligible for Medicaid and CHIP. “We encourage people to access some health care services at the pre-pandemic level, but pandemics to connect people to mental health care services and bridge the gap between other types of services.” Richter concludes with a press release. “The Medicare & Medicaid Service Center is committed to connecting people and children to health care, including mental health care.” reference CMS data show vulnerable Americans refraining from mental health care during the COVID-19 pandemic [news release]. CMS; May 14, 2021. https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/press-releases/cms-data-shows-vulnerable-americans-forgoing-mental-health-care-during-covid-19-pandemic. Accessed on May 20, 2021.

