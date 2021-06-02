Nine out of ten “needle phobias” face fear of being vaccinated against the new coronavirus

A new study reveals that people who are afraid of needles are all about anxiety about getting the coronavirus vaccine.

Millions of British have been vaccinated for the first and second doses, and even those who are afraid of jabs have come to be vaccinated.

People are faced with the fear of using needles to vaccinate against the new coronavirus to protect themselves and others.

A study of 2,000 adults in the United Kingdom found that 36% experienced some form of needle phobia.

This is a medical term for people who are afraid of medical practice or needles.

Despite worries, 91% are brave enough to be vaccinated or ready to hit a jab to fight the disease.

The study was conducted by Medicspot, a private Covid testing company, as thousands of young people answered the phone to be vaccinated at Twickenham Rugby Stadium on Monday’s Bank Holidays.

Many “anti-bakers” tried to procrastinate Pfizer’s jab, but their phone was filled with a short irony from an enthusiastic audience.

What was revealed today Seventy-five percent of British people receive the first dose of jab...

A total of 39,585,665 initial doses have been given since vaccination began almost 6 months ago.

This represents 75.2% of the total population over the age of 18.

An Englishman in Twickenham was advised to take a jab on Bank Holiday Monday

Sky-high

In today’s speech, Health Minister Matt Hancock said confidence in vaccines in the UK was “very high.”

A Medicspot survey found that 76% experienced the first jab and 15% did not yet, but did receive it when invited. Only 7% said they did not want the vaccine. ..

However, 77% are concerned that false information about vaccines is spreading online.

Spokesperson Medic spotWe offer a private Covid test for travel. “The fight against Covid is a global battle and it is encouraging that there is little resistance to vaccines among the British people.

“It’s not fun to be afraid of needles, but so many people set aside the worry of getting vaccinated, and their courage is commendable.

“It was great to see thousands of young people lining up to get the vaccine during the hot Bank Holidays. The UK’s world-leading vaccination campaign and its widespread use is huge. I’m proud of it. “

In this study, 88% of those surveyed believed that the vaccination deployment was successful, and 93% said they were happy to receive the injection.

Also, three-quarters (78%) look forward to the summer when restrictions will be relaxed.

However, tension can increase along the way.

A study conducted by OnePoll for Medicspot found that 74% of people were concerned that unvaccinated people would be forced to impose further restrictions on the government.

Two-thirds (63%) are concerned that vaccinated civilians may be dissatisfied with those who refuse the vaccine if the government introduces new restrictions.

And 7 out of 10 are eligible for vaccination, but those who are not should not be allowed in the UK.

To promote dissemination among more skeptics, 41% think the government should vaccinate in pubs and 20% should pay to vaccinate those in concern I think it is.

A spokeswoman for Medicspot said, “Vaccines are safe and most people think they are the way back to normal life.

“It looks like a race between vaccines and variants, so it’s imperative to continue to follow official advice and get jabs when the opportunity arises.”