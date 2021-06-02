Illinois COVID Update Today: IL Reports 478 Cases and 9 Deaths





Chicago (WLS) –Public health officials in Illinois reported on Wednesday 478 new confirmed and possible cases of COVID-19 and 9 associated deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 1,383,065 COVID cases, including 22,842 people who died in the state. Within the last 24 hours of the pandemic, the institute reports that it has tested 35,697 samples, for a total of 24,676,057 samples. The state-wide preliminary test positive rate for the seven days from May 26 to June 1 was 1.8%, the lowest since the report began on October 29. As of Tuesday night, 1,013 patients were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of these, 278 patients were in the ICU and 150 COVID-19 patients were on mechanical ventilation. As of Tuesday night, Illinois has received a total of 11,338,305 vaccines. The 7-day moving average of daily vaccines is 41,234. The dose given in Illinois on Tuesday was 29,322. Related: Moderna says the vaccine is very effective for teens and will seek FDA approval in June. According to authorities, 67% of adults in Illinois have been vaccinated at least once, and nearly 51% have been fully vaccinated. On Tuesday, authorities reported 401 new cases, the lowest daily increase since March 25, when 330 were reported. On Wednesday, the Chicago Cultural Center reopened, and while it’s one step closer to Chicago’s success, plans have been announced to revive Chicago’s art in the coming weeks. The People’s Palace, with its iconic circular hall, welcomes visitors with the Chicago Cultural Center open to the public on Wednesday since the pandemic forced it to close in March 2020. normal. Related | No State Needs Quarantine, Negative Test Updated Chicago COVID Travel Order “The cultural landscape has been devastated, but it will regain our city,” said Mark Kelly, Commissioner of the Chicago Agency for Cultural Affairs and Special Events. “It’s our festival. It’s our museum. You can see the heartbeat of the city come back as all these facilities like the Cultural Center are rejuvenated.” Over the past week, Chicago’s average daily infections have fallen by 42% and hospitalizations have fallen by 51%.

The number of COVID patients in hospitals throughout the state is at an early pandemic level. “We are at the highest point from COVID since the outbreak began in March 2020,” said Dr. Alison Arwadi, Commissioner of the Chicago Public Health Service. “We are in a confident place,” said Dr. Stephen Schranz, an infectious disease expert at the University of Chicago School of Medicine. “That said, we need to stay vigilant and humble in the face of this.” However, while more than two-thirds of adults in Illinois have been vaccinated at least once, Governor JB Pritzker has begun a lottery for vaccinated residents similar to other states. , Trying to encourage other people. Six Flags tickets will be given to those who received the COVID-19 vaccine in Cook County on Wednesday. The health department distributes tickets on all vaccination sites every Wednesday until June 16. The Governor said Illinois is on track for a full reopening on June 11. Deaths reported on Wednesday include: -Cook County: 2 women in their 40s, 1 woman in their 50s, 1 man in their 50s, 1 man in their 60s, 1 woman in their 70s, 1 man in their 70s, a man in their 90s 1 person.

