How many COVID-19 cases are there in the Waterloo region?





This is a rapidly evolving situation. The information in this article was last updated on June 2nd.It will be updated as more data is released. Public health in the Waterloo region.. The· June 2 Dashboard report From the Waterloo Regional Public Health Show 307 active cases Virus, in total 15,452 The case has been resolved. there were 32 New positive cases of virus reported in total 16,026 COVID-19 positive cases in the area, 17 Currently in hospital. Some patients currently hospitalized in the area with this virus Ten I entered the intensive care unit. There is 3,270 For variants identified in the Waterloo region 2,863 For the B.1.1.7 variant (UK) 6 Case of B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), 12 With B.1.617 (first detected in India) 27 P.1 case (first detected in Brazil). There was a total 495,040 A COVID-19 test was performed (updated on Tuesday and Friday). 256 Deaths have been reported in people who tested positive for the virus. The outbreak ended with an outbreak (1 case). The total number of outbreaks in this area is currently 6, The breakdown is as follows. Childcare: 0 Set setting: 0 Hospital: 0 Independent living: 0 LTC / RH: 1 School: 1 University: 0 Workplace: 4 Virus transmission is highest in the region for close contact, 7,344 It has been reported. In the remaining cases 4,855 Acquired by community communication, 3,500 Cases were acquired through an outbreak and 307 A case of COVID-19 infection while traveling. Adults in their twenties have the highest number of cases in the Waterloo region. 4,036.Represented in 30s 2,632 Percentage of people in their 40s 2,159 We have summarized the case studies of the region. 770 Children under 9 years old tested positive 1,581 From 10 to 19 years old. A little less than 6% of previous cases, 1,007 In total, they are included in healthcare professionals. No individual case age, gender, transmission route, test location, or negative test was reported in this area. New cases are added every day. Visit the Ontario Department of Health website for state totals. ontario.ca/coronavirus, Updated twice daily. A group of scientists, engineers and clinicians have created an online screening tool that provides information about COVID-19. They have created self-reporting tools and heatmaps to identify potential cases, confirmed cases, and hotspots of vulnerable individuals across the country. You can visit to see the map and participate in data collection. flatten.ca.. More data and global sum Johns Hopkins University & Center for Systems Science and Engineering of Medicine map COVID-19 Provides up-to-date information on the global impact of the pandemic. World Health Organization (WHO) is interactive SaIterative dashboard A map showing updated cases around the world. What do you do if you have symptoms? go to ontario.ca/coronavirus To complete the self-assessment. Results may indicate that you need to contact your GP or Telehealth Ontario. 1-866-797-0000 We will arrange a telephone assessment. Continue practicing to keep a social distance. • Self-quarantine. • Call your GP or Telehealth Ontario. • Alternatively, if you have symptoms such as severe dyspnea or severe chest pain, call 119 or go to the emergency department.

