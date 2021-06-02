Connect with us

Health

Newly developed electronic “nose” can identify COVID-19 infection

Published

8 seconds ago

on

By


The development of rapid diagnostic tools is the key to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, and new electronic-based “nose” detectors may help identify cases in 80 seconds.

“Electronic nose” test. Image Copyright: Kobi Snitz

Faster, cheaper and better way for COVID-19 testing

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased interest in developing fast, cost-effective, and easily deployable infection detection. Such measures enable better control and better tracking of infections.

However, despite increased speed and research efforts to increase speed Efficacy of The most commonly used method for detecting COVID-19 remains the PCR test. While this gives accurate results, the time required, training, and setup can potentially make it difficult to deploy this technique on a large scale and easily. As a result, the government has focused its testing efforts on key patient focus, such as drive-throughs and large testing clinics.

As a new initiative led by researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel, a team led by Professor Noam Sobel, head of the Department of Neurobiology, is now electronically based to detect COVID-19 infections in a faster way. I am developing a tool. A cheaper and more efficient way.

Electronic detection of infectious diseases has been a concept for many years, and the laboratory has been trying to adapt this method to COVID-19 for the past year. This technique relies on the characterization and detection of metabolites by devices that can identify the “smell” of metabolites produced by the metabolic process of infection.

Nevertheless, COVID-19 has proven to be difficult to detect, as it is a disease with metabolites that is particularly difficult to characterize. Correspondingly, most studies have focused on lab-based methods using samples that are already known to be infectious, but Professor Sobel wants to overturn this concept.

The Weizmann Institute of Science team has moved from lab-based testing to field-based testing and adjusted the method to better fit a more deployable strategy. The device currently being tested is a plastic 3D printing tool with a one-way valve that allows the patient to breathe, similar in appearance and size to a breathalyzer connected to a laptop. Researchers then set up a nearby inspection “drive-through” facility set up by the Israeli Red Cross to collect data from individuals undergoing inspection shortly after arrival.

This method provides results within 80 seconds of the test, significantly reducing the setup required and providing infection data that is much faster, faster, and more readily available than ongoing PCR tests. I will.

Difficulty in teaching the “nose” the smell of COVID-19

Data are currently being collected, analyzed, and categorized from patients, and these data are collected in an electronic “nose” COVID-19 learning program to learn how to detect infected individuals. This education is currently underway and results regarding the effectiveness of detection may take some time.

In fact, the characteristic metabolite profile of COVID-19, the “smell,” has yet to be found, making it difficult to teach this new device. Typical electronic detection works at specific endpoints, which are known disease profiles that the program can learn. However, the COVID-19 profile has not yet been fully characterized. It lacks the successful endpoints that typical machine learning requires, thus increasing the time required for the learning process.

Nevertheless, long-term education in COVID-19 detection is important for optimizing identification rates and providing more accurate tests. In addition, the research team’s field-based method is faster and provides more data than lab-based research, with the goal of accelerating this electronic “nose” learning process.

The field-based method also provides a large dataset that contains important data about individual differences in infection characteristics such as infection level. This helps laboratories better identify at-risk individuals or areas.

Researchers are confident that once the metabolite profile of COVID-19 is known, this new tool will be an immediately available new test method. Further testing is needed for new variants that have emerged in different countries, but this approach will significantly improve the speed, cost, and deployment of the COVID-19 test.

Source:

  • Snitz K, Andelman-Gur M, Pinchover L, Weissgross R, Weissbrod A, Mishor E, et al. (2021) Proof of concept for real-time detection of SARS CoV-2 infection by electronic nose. PLoS ONE 16 (6): e0252121. https://doi.org/ 10.1371/journal.pone.0252121

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: