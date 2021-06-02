Health
Rising temperatures can cause “life-threatening asthma attacks”-expert warning
Finally, the weather in England is up after a long period of cold, windy showers. After months of starvation, British people across the country replenish vitamin D levels. However, rising temperatures can have a devastating effect on 5.4 million people. asthma In England.
Asthma UK warns that hot weather can cause fatal asthma attacks.
“The combination of elevated temperatures and high pollen levels can cause asthma symptoms and lead to life-threatening asthma attacks,” explains Eluned Hughes, Head of Health Advice at Asthma UK.
People who are prone to asthma Have a fever You should be especially vigilant when you go out and take the necessary precautions.
Hay fever is an allergic reaction to pollen and usually occurs when pollen comes into contact with the mouth, nose, eyes, and throat.
Hay Fever Symptoms: The Best Diet to Control Coughing and Sneezing
As Hughes explained, hot climates can irritate and inflame a person’s airways, and hot air entering the respiratory system can cause coughing and shortness of breath.
“Usually, high pollution and pollen levels associated with hot climates can exacerbate the considerable health problems faced by people with asthma during the warmer months.”
How to respond
“It’s important for people with asthma to take prophylactic inhalers as prescribed, to protect the airways over time,” Ms. Hughes advised.
“This reduces airway hyperresponsiveness and swelling and can stop wheezing and coughing before they begin.”
Don’t make a mistake
As she explained, exposure to triggers such as heat, pollen, and pollution reduces the chance of having an asthma attack.
“We recommend that everyone with asthma carry a relief inhaler (usually blue) everywhere.”
Ms. Hughes continued: “It is important to carry a relief inhaler as it relaxes the muscles of the airways and relieves symptoms on the spot.
“Managing asthma triggers also helps prevent asthma attacks, so drink plenty of water to stay cool during the hot season and exercise early in the day, when air quality tends to improve. Plan outdoor activities, including. “
Asthma Attack-Symptoms to Discover
In the UK, every 10 seconds someone has a potentially life-threatening asthma attack.
According to the NHS, the signs of an asthma attack include:
- Symptoms worsen (cough, shortness of breath, wheezing, chest tightness, etc.)
- Relief inhaler (usually blue) is useless
- You’re too short to talk, eat, or sleep
- I feel like I can’t breathe faster as I breathe faster
- Peak flow score is lower than normal
- Children may also complain of tummy and chest pain.
Symptomatology does not always occur suddenly, as the health body explains.
“In fact, it often progresses slowly over hours to days.”
