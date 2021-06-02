Connect with us

Health

The male brain has similar genes and proteins commonly found in the test test study round study.

Intelligence was pre-related to sperm quality, as scientists discovered that there were many similarities between the male brain and testes.

A group of scientists led by the University of Aveiro in Portugal found that over 13,000 proteins were widely distributed in the testes and brain, in contrast to proteins from 33 different tissues.

The study also found similarities between human neurons and sperm. This is because each withstands exocytosis. Neurons use this pathway to move neurotransmitters to each other, and sperm utilize it when they fuse with the egg.

Exocytosis is a method of transferring intracellular substances to the outdoor atmosphere.

This is an under-researched subject and the connections between these organizations need to be clarified. This may help to understand the dysfunction that affects the brain and testicles. [singular]In addition to developing improved therapies, “researchers shared in the study and published in the journal. Royal Society..

The study also found similarities between human neurons and sperm. Each is to withstand exocytosis. Neurons use this pathway to move neurotransmitters to each other, and sperm utilize it when they fuse with the egg.

This makes each tissue susceptible to oxidative stress, which can be harmful to cells and tissues.

To combat this shortcoming, the two have their own protective barriers, the blood-brain barrier and the blood-testis barrier.

One of the findings was among a wide range of proteins that tolerate exocytosis in the brain.

When exocytosis occurs in the brain, cells exchange neurotransmitters with each other and become an important process in fertilization as a whole.

Exocytosis ignites the development of neurons, develops branch-like arms, and in the case of sperm, this method aids in fusion with the egg.

Upon further examination of the two tissues, the research group concluded that neurons in the brain and sperm in the testes had similar characteristics.

The team finally identified 5,048 common proteins in human neurons and sperm.

“Several types of” neuronal “receptors have been found in sperm, including glutamic acid, gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABAA), glycine, and nicotinic acetylcholine receptors.”

“In sperm, the’neuron’receptor plays a very important role in its regular function, as well as in sperm’s acrosome reaction, fertility acquisition and motility. “

“Human neurons and sperm are very different cells. Nevertheless, they share many molecular options and a huge variety of proteins are spread in each cell, mainly these are exocytosis. And is involved in cell signaling processes, tissue improvement, and brain / neuron-related processes, “the study added.

“Understanding these similarities and their implications has been the subject of curiosity among many scientific people. In fact, the relationship between high-quality semen parameters and intelligence has been reported. The relationship between human brain and testicular dysfunction is further elucidated.

