Vaccine protection may reduce the need for annual boosters

Scientists have found clues that the world-leading COVID-19 vaccine can provide lasting protection and reduce the need for frequent boosters, but further research is needed and the virus Warns that the mutation in is still a wildcard.

Significant research is underway, and there is increasing evidence that Pfizer and Moderna-created mRNA vaccine immunity does not rely solely on antibodies that diminish over time. The body is layered with protective layers that provide backup.

Warrensky worries about uneven COVID-19 vaccination rates as summer approaches

Pfizer and Moderna fueled booster questions by estimating that people may need vaccinations each year, similar to flu shots, and companies have several candidates this fall. We are working to prepare. However, companies do not decide when boosters will be used. It depends on the health authorities of each country.

Other experts say that boosters are only needed once every few years.

“I would be surprised if I actually needed an annual booster,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccination expert at the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital and adviser to the Food and Drug Administration.

They show how the immune system remembers the coronavirus, so when the original antibody diminishes, the body’s defenses re-function when a person is exposed to the virus again.

“I’m pretty optimistic. I’m not going to rule out the need for boosters, but the immune response so far is actually very impressive,” said John Willie, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania.

Antibodies that form after vaccination or spontaneous infection are naturally reduced, but there is evidence that they remain strong for at least 6-9 months, and in some cases longer, after mRNA vaccination. It also seems to be effective against the viral mutants of concern, at least for now.

Scientists are not yet aware of the defense correlation, which is below the level at which antibodies cannot dodge the coronavirus without additional help.

Israel discovers possible link between Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and myocarditis

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease expert in the US government, told the Senate subcommittee last week that vaccine protection is not endless.

“I think we’ll need a booster someday,” Forch said. “What we are thinking about now is what the intervals will be.”

Currently, 62.8% of the US adult population is vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and 133.6 million, or more than 40%, are fully vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of new vaccinations has dropped to an average of less than 600,000 per day. This is close to President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% with at least one vaccination by July 4.

The number of infected people and deaths continues to decline. The number of new infections per day fell below 17,300 from more than 31,000 two weeks ago. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths per day has decreased from 605 to 588.Overall, the virus killed more than 595,000 people in the United States

Long-term care facilities are struggling with large-scale infections thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine

So-called long-lived plasma cells are one of the body’s backups. Ali Elbedi, an immunologist at the University of Washington in St. Louis, found that about a year after people recovered from mild COVID-19, their plasma cells migrated to the bone marrow, where they continued to secrete antibodies. did. Therefore, the antibody decreases over time, but does not disappear.

Currently, Ellebedy is looking for the same cells in the vaccinated person, and although the study is not yet complete, he finds hints that they are being formed.

An even more important backup system is provided in the form of memory B cells. Ellebedy explained that memory B cells are ready to produce large numbers of new antibodies if existing antibodies are not sufficient to stop the coronavirus. Many studies have shown these memories after COVID-19 vaccination. Cells have been found.

Then, when the virus bypasses those defenses, another immune branch, Memory T cells, jumps in to eliminate infected cells and prevent serious illness.

People tend to re-infect every two to five years due to the various coronaviruses that cause the common cold, Wheely said.

Based on innate immunity to these related viruses, “it’s like we’re expecting a weakened immune system,” he said. “But we don’t know. These mRNA vaccines can be better than natural and better than naturally infecting.”

Click here for full coronavirus compensation

So far, health officials have agreed that the most common COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and Europe protects against mutations in the virus that is currently circulating, though not as well as the defense against the original virus. I am.

why? The vaccine mimics the protein that lines the coronavirus, and only certain spots on that protein are mutated, said Dr. Peter Marks, FDA’s head of vaccine. Especially the mRNA vaccine is the second. It causes a spike in antibody levels after administration. These levels are so high that they provide some protection even if the vaccine and variant do not match exactly.

Since so many people have not yet been vaccinated, there are many opportunities for more mutations to occur. The biggest sign that boosters may be needed is a surge in cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people, especially when serious illnesses, especially infections, are caused by new variants. Is to do.

Click here to get the FOX News app

To prepare, those who were vaccinated as part of Pfizer and Moderna’s first vaccine trial a year ago are enrolled in an additional vaccination study. South Africa. Moderna states that the preliminary findings are promising. Further results are expected this summer.

The National Institutes of Health has just begun testing a system that gives patients a different brand of booster than the first vaccine to see if it works.

Most of the world’s population has not yet received the first dose. Booster decisions can vary significantly due to different countries using different types of vaccines. Already, the United Arab Emirates is offering a third dose to recipients of injections made in China. This is the first formal introduction of boosters of all kinds.

When you finally need a booster, you don’t need a booster all at once because the antibody fades gradually rather than suddenly disappearing.

“If you need a booster or have a slight weakening of your immunity, it will be much better than it was a year ago,” Wheely said.

The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.