Sustained blood glucose monitor helps manage type 2 diabetes





Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain

Kaiser Permanente, published in a journal on June 2, found that the use of continuous glycemic monitors improved glycemic control and reduced the number of visits to the emergency room due to hypoglycemia in patients with type 2 diabetes who received insulin treatment. It is the research result of. JAMA Found. Monitors have previously been shown to improve Glucose control For patients with type 1 diabetes. Sustained glycemic monitors are now the standard treatment for these patients. “Improvement Blood sugar control This is comparable to what patients may experience after launching a new diabetes drug, “said Andrew J., senior research scientist at Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California Research Division, lead author of the study.・ Dr. Carter said. The retrospective efficacy comparison study included 5,673 type 1 diabetic patients and 36,080 insulin-treated type 2 diabetic patients.monitoring their Blood sugarBetween January 2015 and December 2019, at the recommendation of a doctor, 3,462 type 1 diabetic patients and 344 type 2 diabetic patients began using continuous glucose meters. Researchers used statistical techniques that mimic randomization in clinical trials to evaluate pre- and post-results in patients who started using continuous glycemic monitors compared to those who did not. did. These analyzes showed that continuous glucose monitoring was associated with decreased HbA1c levels. HbA1c is a laboratory test used to diagnose and treat diabetes blood sugar level. The monitor also reduced emergency visits and hospitalizations due to hypoglycemia or very low blood glucose levels. Hypoglycemia increases the risk of falls, cardiovascular disease, dementia, and death. “It’s dangerous if your blood sugar drops too low,” said Dr. Richard Drott, an endocrinologist at the Permanent Medical Group and lead author of the study, who is responsible for population care. “This study shows that a continuous glucose meter helped maintain a target blood glucose level without lowering it too much.” For decades, diabetics have used their finger sticks to measure blood glucose levels. Since 2017, Medicare has covered the cost of continuous glycemic monitoring for qualified diabetics. (Today, almost all people with type 1 diabetes are affected.) The continuous blood glucose monitor uses a thin metal sensor to detect the blood glucose level just below the skin. The sensor sends your blood glucose readings to your receiver or smartphone every 5 minutes. A prescription is required for continuous glucose meters. This study examined diabetics who started using continuous blood glucose monitors according to their doctor’s prescription. To qualify under Medicare guidelines, patients typically receive at least 3 insulin injections a day or use an insulin pump and have a blood glucose test at least 4 times a day, every 3 to 6 months. You should always stay in touch with your diabetes team. “Selective prescriptions for continuous glycemic monitors may partially explain the benefits seen in these type 2 diabetics,” said the National Diabetes Institute-sponsored Diabetes Translational Research Health Delivery System. Carter, who is also the deputy director of the center, said. And gastrointestinal and renal disorders. “Physicians seem to preferentially prescribe monitors to patients who have a history of hypoglycemia or are at high risk of hypoglycemia.” According to the researchers, the next step is to determine if there are other type 2 patients. Diabetes By using a continuous blood glucose monitor, you can control your blood glucose level more appropriately and safely. “This study was conducted by patients who used it continuously. glucose The monitor gave very good results compared to those who continued only intermittent testing with a finger stick, “says Dr. Dlott. patient Those who may benefit even if they do not meet all of Medicare’s criteria. The latest technology is not always good for everyone. You need to identify the people who are most likely to benefit. ” Personalized sweat sensor ensures blood glucose monitoring without finger sticks For more information:

Karter AJ etc. Insulin Treatment Association of glycemic control and acute metabolic events in diabetic patients with real-time continuous glucose monitoring. JAMAPublished online on June 2, 2021. Karter AJ etc. Insulin Treatment Association of glycemic control and acute metabolic events in diabetic patients with real-time continuous glucose monitoring.Published online on June 2, 2021. DOI: 10.1001 / jama.2021.6530 Provided by

Kaiser Permanente





Quote: Continuous glucose monitoring helps manage type 2 diabetes (June 2, 2021) From https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-lucose-diabetes.html on June 2, 2021 Get This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for private research or fair trade for research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos