WHO says the source of infection is unknown in the first human case of the H10N3 avian influenza strain





janiecbros / iStock (London) — The World Health Organization (WHO) said it is still unclear how a man in eastern China was infected with the first human case of a rare bird flu called H10N3. “The cause of the patient’s exposure to the H10N3 virus is unknown at this time, and emergency surveillance of local residents found no other cases,” WHO told ABC News in a statement Wednesday. Health officials are investigating how men were infected, but WHO said the virus did not appear to be spreading among people and there are currently no signs of widespread outbreaks. A 41-year-old man living in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, China, northwest of Shanghai, was admitted to the intensive care unit on April 28, complaining of fever and other symptoms. He was diagnosed with H10N3 on May 28, the National Health Commission of China said in a statement Tuesday that it did not provide details of the source of the infection. According to the committee, the patient is in stable condition and ready to be discharged. According to the Commission, so far there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission and no other cases have been detected in his close contacts under medical surveillance. The Commission has shown that H10N3 is a low-pathogenic strain of the virus found in poultry, has a relatively low severity, and has a low risk of large-scale infection. According to the Commission, no other human case of H10N3 has been reported worldwide. WHO said it was first warned about China’s case on May 31st. “This represents the first report of human infection by H10N3 to WHO,” the organization told ABC News Wednesday. “WHO has the potential for a pandemic through the World Influenza Monitoring and Response System (GISRS). We are continuously monitoring and conducting risk assessments for influenza viruses, including those with. WHO is working with Chinese national authorities and GISRS partners to further assess and characterize this event. “ There are various strains of bird flu, and most people usually do not infect humans. Since the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain was first reported in humans in Hong Kong during an outbreak of poultry in 1997, global surveillance systems have monitored human cases. In recent months, outbreaks of highly contagious H5N8 strains have been reported among some poultry farms and wild birds in Europe, Asia and Africa. Russia reported the first known human case of H5N8 in February. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. all rights reserved.

