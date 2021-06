“Dry Scoop” TikTok Challenge: Women claim to suffer from cardiac arrest after attempting a virus challenge

(Photo: AIXabay / antonbe) Dry Scoop Challenge TikTok A woman with a heart attack has revealed the risk of taking a dry scoop challenge with TikTok. 20-year-old Briatney Portillo, also known as @brivtny on Instagram and TikTok, shared a clip that warns the public about the viral challenge. A woman with a heart attack on the TikTok Challenge Portillo said in a clip that what she did was dangerous and shouldn’t be done. Portillo admitted that she was the type to try everything she saw without question. Dry Scoop is the nickname for this challenge. That means throwing a dry pre-workout supplement or protein powder into your mouth instead of diluting it with water and drinking it as directed. complicated. Over the past few months, some people have used it to record their experiences trying TikTok, and health professionals say that problematic amounts of caffeine can be consumed rapidly. Warns that there is. Read also: TikTok Blackout Challenge: What’s the latest video boom that killed a 10-year-old girl? In another clip, Portiro expressed frustration by accusing him of forging the story of a heart attack. Portillo also revealed the specific powder she used for the TikTok Challenge, named it the Redcon 1 Total War pre-workout supplement, and what symptoms triggered her to see a healthcare professional. Answered the question about. Portillo said the symptom she felt going to the ER was chest pain moving to the left and numbness in her left arm. She said it was the moment she learned that it wasn’t anxiety or a heart attack. by 7 newsPortillo began to feel itchy and itchy at first, but realized that it was a typical side effect and continued his planned workout. Portillo had a heavy chest, felt a slight pain, and initially thought he had anxiety or a panic attack. However, Portillo said he felt better after taking a shower and decided to go to work. In the locker room where Portillo works as a dancer, she began to feel the heat and sweat a lot. Portillo said her chest pain had returned and was more severe than before. Medical results from Portillo’s hospital visit revealed that her troponin levels were higher than normal. She was then taken to hospital staff overnight for additional tests the next day. Eventually, the hospital concluded that Portillo had experienced NSTEMI. NSTEMI is a type of heart attack that usually causes less damage to the heart. Dangerous TikTok Challenge Portillo is one of the hundreds of people who have suffered from this problem. Dangerous TikTok Challenge What they did. June 1st, a teenage girl in Oregon Viral Fire Challenge. In 2019, dangerous eye challenges became widespread after being claimed to be able to change eye color. by Mirror UK, This trend started with Maliabroo, a TikTok user. However, this challenge can cause flash blindness and eye damage. Related article: TikTok “Back Crack Challenge”: How and How Safe? This article is owned by Tech Times By Sophie Webster Hits 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not copy without permission.

