White House withdraws June vaccination blitz suspension – Courthouse News Service

Prize money, free child care, and even free beer are just a few of the White House’s incentives this week to promote more vaccination against Covid-19.

Washington (CN)-President Joe Biden, who declared June “National Action Month,” unleashed a torrent of new incentives to maintain vaccination rates on Wednesday, and Covid-19 was released by the country. July 4th goal The White House has set 70% of adults in the United States to receive at least one injection.

“The more people vaccinated, the more successful we can be in the fight against the virus,” the president said in a speech from the Eisenhower Executive Office.

Covid-19 killed nearly 600,000 Americans, but after a year of intense politics over wearing masks and a pandemic response to the patchwork of the previous administration, the country’s dynamics to eradicate the virus are dramatic. Changed.

Vaccine developed at record speed Decades of scientific research The entry into the relevant virus has allowed the country to turn from the very beginning to more than 162 million American adults vaccinated against fatal illnesses.

This pool of 162 million people represents approximately 62.8% of all adults who receive at least one injection. To date, 133 million American adults have been fully vaccinated for those who have been fully prescribed, including Moderna, Pfizer and Bioentech, and Johnson & Johnson’s one-off products.

Masking and social distance restrictions last month Significantly relaxed While the number of infected people per day has decreased significantly, the national infection rate has decreased by 75% since it peaked in April, and has decreased by more than 90% compared to January.

The country also saw a positive effect last month from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s instructions to allow fully vaccinated people to freely remove their masks in public spaces. The proportion of shots given daily in the United States began to decline in April and even into May. However, when CDC director Rachelle Walensky announced that the masking restrictions would be lifted, vaccination rates began to rise and then leveled off again.

And with young people aged 12 to 15 finally eligible for the first vaccination, the overall vaccination rate has increased.

However, to complete the sprint towards the July 4th goal, the White House announced on Wednesday that unvaccinated people will withdraw all suspensions to take shots next month. Did.

First, four of the largest childcare providers in the United States (Kinder Care, Learning Care Group, Bright Horizons, and YMCA) offer free stop-off reservations for vaccinated parents or caregivers from Wednesday to July 4. To do. Or recover from the shot. Fatigue, headaches and body pain are the main side effects of the drug.

“Despite all the progress we are making in this country, if we are not vaccinated, we will get sick, die or spread the disease to others,” Biden said. There is a risk.

Thousands of pharmacies will be open longer next week, with plans to open late every Friday in June, with many locations participating in 24-hour services. The chance is night. CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and Albertsons will be attending.

The White House has also launched a program known as “Shots at the Shop,” an initiative affiliated with Black Coalition Against Covid and others, including black-owned hairdressers and cosmetologists. The hospital not only displays information about both viruses and vaccines, but also where to get nearby shots.

Media Blitz is also underway. The National Association of Broadcasters is currently working with local television and radio stations to broadcast segments in all markets in the region where celebrities work with doctors and trusted public health professionals to discuss the benefits of vaccines. I will.

The president spoke directly to unvaccinated people, especially young people, on Wednesday, reminding them that the effects of a long-term coronavirus infection should be feared.

“Even mild cases can be with you for months. It also affects social life. It can have long-term effects on your health, but we are still “I don’t fully understand,” Biden said. “It’s true that young people are much less likely to die of Covid, but if they aren’t vaccinated, they can get infected with Covid sooner or later. There is sex, “said Biden.

The White House has also launched the Covid-19 College Challenge, where higher education institutions can promise to vaccinate students and receive training sessions, toolkits and other resources from the federal government to support their efforts. About 200 colleges across 43 states have already signed the pledge. This program will also help you set up a university vaccination facility.

Meanwhile, to keep pace with businesses, the White House has announced new incentives for businesses to offer vaccines for distribution over the next four weeks: CVS offers free cruises, Super Bowl LVI tickets, and cash. We have started a prize for presents. Major League Baseball offers free tickets to fans who are vaccinated and offer on-site shots in the match. Grocery chain Kroger currently donates $ 1 million weekly to those vaccinated in June and offers others free groceries for a year.

And on July 4, the day the White House hopes to be an important milestone for the country, Anheuser-Busch will offer free beer to vaccinated adults over the age of 21.