Women with an eating disorder past may face new challenges during pregnancy and after childbirth

People with eating disorders are often thought of as teenage girls, but Alison Chase discovered that teens are where these disorders can first appear. That is.

She is the regional clinical director of the Eating Recovery Center and Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center, and says she has an adult program as big as a teenager or teenager.

Adults are more susceptible to the prevalence of unhealthy behavior and can be more difficult to treat than teens. Teens are not bound by these behaviors. That’s why it’s better to get treatment at a younger age, “she says.

“Too many women are untreated when they are young,” she says, but “it’s very unlikely that an eating disorder began in adulthood.”

Many people have poor food relationships and unhealthy behavior, which is worth seeing and coping with, but eating disorders can interfere with daily activities and cause physical or medical complications. It can cause illness.

According to her, food is a manifestation of the powerful underlying emotions of sadness, frustration, loneliness, worthlessness, and the anxiety and depression that surrounds them.

For adults living with an eating disorder, life events, especially stressful times such as weddings and new jobs, can be the trigger.

Trying to get pregnant, during and after pregnancy, is also the time to trigger. “The changes in their bodies can be speeds and paces that they feel out of control, which can feel really very difficult,” says Chase.

There is potential concern about motherhood and its responsibilities. There are also hormonal changes that can cause an increase in depression and other mental illnesses.

A fertility doctor who treats a woman with a history of eating disorders needs to find out what kind of illness she has. Women with anorexia nervosa do not secrete enough estrogen, making it harder to get pregnant.

If a woman is actively suffering from an eating disorder, Chase says that if she first deals with an eating disorder, she may become pregnant later without other interventions.

Once pregnant, a female obstetrician needs to know the past history of eating disorders. For women with eating disorders, it can be difficult to do the usual things, such as weighing, every time they see a doctor.

Doctors ask about whether to weigh the woman, when to weigh it, how to record that information, and whether there is a way for the woman to weigh without checking the numbers on the scale. You should help make a plan with the staff.

“Getting that information and checking the scale may not be in the best interests,” says Chase.

They should also help her get some preventative treatment and work with a nutritionist on how to eat a healthy diet for her baby.

When a baby is born, it is also a very difficult time. Chase says that some people are already feeling uncomfortable, and in addition to the weight they’ve never experienced, some babies have hormonal raging and need to be careful.

Hospitalization or partial hospitalization may be required during or after pregnancy. “It’s very important for mothers to take care of themselves,” she says. Often they think they don’t have time to focus on themselves, but “your children need you to be a healthy mother.”