Humboldt County Plans Mobile Vaccination Initiative-Times Standard

Michelle Stevens, director of public health at Hambolt County, said at a press conference Wednesday that the county plans to move away from the brick and mortar COVID vaccination clinic and shift to mobile outreach.

“In the local community, access to transportation is the biggest barrier and we want to get the vaccine to people as much as possible,” she said. “Vaccination of people with COVID-19 will be exactly like the flu vaccine and all the other vaccines we do for children and adults.”

According to Stephens, Humboldt County Public Health will set up clinics for upcoming community events such as farmers markets, car shows and crab games.

From financial incentives to responding to false alarms, the Humboldt County Public Health Department states that it is doing its best to vaccinate as many residents as possible prior to the state’s reopening on June 15.

Dr. Ian Hoffman, a public health officer in Humboldt County, recently announced an ambitious goal to vaccinate 75% of the population within two weeks. Currently, about 60% of local residents are vaccinated once.

“If you can get up to 75% of people in at least one shot, that’s a tremendous place for us…. Again, we’re talking about a qualified population, it’s a young age. It will be a really high percentage of the total population until it can be opened to the strata, “Hoffman said at a press conference Wednesday.” At least one injection will cover more than 70% of the eligible population in other counties. Looking at, they are counties with very low case rates, very low positive test rates, and resuming more quickly. Going out with confidence and being with other people there. . “

Last week, Humboldt County reported the worst indicators in the state under the blueprint for a safer economy in the state: 12.5 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 per day and a 7% positive rate. As of Tuesday, the county’s infection rate dropped to 7.9 per 100,000 people per day, with a positive rate of 5.6%.

Hoffman said increasing local vaccination rates would help spread the word.

“We really want to break those barriers,” he said. “As time goes on, I hope there are enough vaccines in the county and enough places for people to go. It will be disseminated by June 15th and people will It’s about motivating them to join in and take shots. “

Last Thursday, the state announced the “Vax for Victory” program, which provides more than $ 115 million in financial incentives to vaccinate people. Hoffman was optimistic that this tactic could help Humboldt County.

“It’s great news if you’ve already been vaccinated, as it includes everyone who has been vaccinated, but it’s also an incentive for those who haven’t been vaccinated yet,” he said. Up to 10 people in California who have at least one shot by June 15 will have a $ 1.5 million grand prize draw. Fence it up and put it off and really do this. I’ll get it done. “

Hoffman said it was “premature” to determine if new financial incentives had affected the region.

“I think some of our clinics were a bit more than I expected (last week),” he said …. whether that incentive will end on June 15th. It’s time to judge. “

The county still has several second-dose Pfizer clinics planned, but Sophia Pereira, head of operations for the Emergency Operations Center, said the Public Health Service has given Johnson & Johnson a single-dose vaccine. He said he decided to take advantage of it to allow more residents to be fully vaccinated sooner.

“Given the vaccine supply we have in June, we plan to introduce Johnson & Johnson in all of our clinics,” she said. “On My Turn. If you’re at Pfizer’s clinic, you’ll see that Johnson & Johnson also has the option to sign up. We just want to make this vaccine as accessible as possible. “

Yet another barrier is the false information surrounding the vaccine, Hoffman said.

“The first thing I often hear is,’I’m already infected with COVID. I’m immune, so I don’t need a vaccine.’ There are certainly some truths to this,” he said. Said. “People infected with COVID-19 know that they initiate an immune response. The response is measurable in the bloodstream … There is a suspicion that it will not last as long as vaccination, and it will be blooded by vaccination. Combined with data showing that antibody levels in the stream are 5-10 times higher. “

Hoffman said others are afraid that vaccination is worse than being infected with COVID-19. Some people are particularly affected by the vaccine, especially after the second dose. As you may experience, vaccines are “much more effective in preventing severe hospitalization and death.”

“In our county, 4,000 people were infected with COVID, more than 190 were hospitalized and more than 40 died. Of the 70,000 vaccinated people, none were vaccinated and died from the vaccine. No one has done so. It’s safe to say that COVID is much worse than vaccines, as all of the very few people who have been infected with COVID after vaccination are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms. I think.”

Public Health will hold a vaccination clinic for residents aged 12 and over at Eureka High School on Saturdays from 11 am to 3 pm. Residents over the age of 18 can also be vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson at the clinic. Jumping in is welcome, but reservations are recommended.

For more information on COVID-19, please call humboldtgov.org or 707-441-5000. Community members can book vaccinations at myturn.ca.gov.

With numbers

Humboldt County

All numbers represent those tested in the county. Numbers as of June 1st:

4,323: Total number of positive cases

43: Death

190: Total number of hospitalizations

4,174: Total number of cases recovered

93,214: Total number of completed tests

Source: Humboldt County Joint Information Center

California

The numbers represent the virus-affected California numbers reported by the state. Numbers as of June 1st:

3,685,916: Test positive

62,044: Death

Source: California Public Health Service