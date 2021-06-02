Health
Biden Announces Monthly COVID-19 Vaccine Push
Today, President Joe Biden has been targeting Americans under the age of 40 for a month to vaccinate 70% of American adults with at least one COVID-19 vaccine by July 4. Announced the promotion of vaccines.
“If you vaccinate this week, you’ll be fully vaccinated by July 4th and you can celebrate your independence from the virus,” Biden said in a press conference. “To cross the finish line, Everyone needs to work together. “
Biden said reaching the finish line would protect Americans from new fall illnesses and waves of death.
Among the initiatives are “Shots in Shops,” which turn primarily black hairdressers and beauty salons into vaccine sites.
Biden also re-emphasized Lyft and Uber’s free vaccination booking ride program and free childcare services for parents vaccinated at YMCA nationwide.
Pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS say they will be open until late Friday night in June to allow young people worried about side effects to get vaccinated prior to the weekend.
Even Anheuser-Busch has partnered with the president to offer free beer to Americans who posted their photos on social media with their vaccination cards by July 4.
West Virginia offers the latest incentives
Throughout the country, private companies, local governments and state governments continue to announce vaccination incentives. West Virginia Has become the latest state to offer prizes to vaccinated youth. Winners can earn tracks, college tuition, or over $ 1 million.
After a promising early start, West Virginia vaccination rates declined, with only 51.1% being vaccinated at least once.
In total 51% of American adults It has been vaccinated at least once, and in 28 states, 50% of adult residents are fully vaccinated. Vaccination rate is decliningSince its peak of 3.5 million shots per day in mid-April, it has dropped to about 1.1 million shots per day.
However, for the first time since March 2020, the number of infected people per day has fallen to about 20,000 or less, and mortality has fallen by 85% from the peak of the pandemic.
“This is a summer full of freedom, joy and celebration for Americans,” Biden said of the country’s progress.
According to Johns Hopkins COVID-19, yesterday the United States reported 23,010 new COVID-19 cases and 641 deaths. TrackerIn total, 33,294,023 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the United States, of which 595,497 have died.
In the past week, the number of new cases of COVID-19 reported daily decreased by 28.4%, according to data from. Washington post.. Newly reported daily deaths decreased by 8.1% and COVID-related hospitalizations decreased by 15.4%.
And while the vaccination rate for older Americans is the highest in the country, outbreaks of COVID-19 are still scattered in American homes for the elderly, the main cause of which is unvaccinated staff and coronavirus. Causes hundreds of people to die each week. Associated Press I will report.
Death from end-stage renal disease
Finally today, the CDC has released the following new data: Excessive death of patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) The first 7 months of the pandemic.
It is estimated that between February 1st and August 31st, 2020, of the 798,611 ESRD patients in the United States, 8.7 to 12.9 excess mortality or 6,953 to 10,316 excess mortality occurred per 1,000 patients. I will.
“The estimated and total mortality per 1,000 patients were 2-3 times higher in dialysis patients than in kidney transplants,” the authors conclude.
Potential reasons for excess mortality in ESRD patients include skipping direct medical examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic, weakened immune system, SARS-CoV-2 from other patients, staff members, or the wider community. Includes an increase in infection.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
