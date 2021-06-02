Approximately 27% of Toronto residents over the age of 80 are unvaccinated, top doctors urge all qualified people to get the COVID-19 vaccine now

Toronto officials are urging qualified residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, as some age groups aren’t rolling their sleeves as quickly as others.

Dr. Elieen de Villa, a Toronto health doctor, has expressed concern about delays in initial vaccinations in certain age groups, especially in the highest risk age groups over 80 years of age.

“There is a slight delay in that age group (80+) as it is only over 73% on the first dose, which leaves 27% unvaccinated, and that’s a concern. It has something to do with me in the last few weeks, “she said at a press conference Wednesday.

“If you have an 80-year-old child in your life, find out if you are vaccinated. If they are not vaccinated, you can help them get vaccinated. Find out what you can do. “

As of Monday, Ontario residents over the age of 80 will have their second online as part of the state’s double vaccination strategy, which aims to fully vaccinate all eligible residents by the end of summer. Eligible to start booking an injection.

De Villa added that the age group between 55 and 59 is the same as in the 80+ group, with approximately 72% of this group receiving the first dose.

However, vaccination rates are lowest between the ages of 30 and 54, ranging from 61% to 67%.

“This will prevent at least one-third of people between the ages of 30 and 54 from being protected by the vaccine. This age group has hard work in their daily lives, such as caring for children and the elderly. They are responsible for much and they make up the majority of the workforce. We need your health, “said De Villa.

In contrast, people between the ages of 20 and 24 are at the forefront of vaccination, with approximately 76% of people in this group receiving the first vaccination.

Toronto Fire Chief Mattew Pegg also expressed concern about the increase in no-shows at mass vaccination clinics in the city.

Last week, the percentage of people who didn’t arrive on time ranged from 1.8% to 4.2%, with an average weekly absentee rate of 3%.

“The vaccine dose was not wasted as a result of the no-show, but this slows the deployment of the vaccine throughout the city. If you are unable to attend a scheduled appointment, the state booking system, Or cancel your reservation at the state call center, “said Peg.

Meanwhile, young people in Toronto do not waste their first dose.

Over 45% of young people between the ages of 12 and 17 receive their first injection in Toronto. That’s 45.9% of all youth in Toronto. This is an impressive achievement, as young people began receiving the vaccine less than a month after May 17.

In the week of June 14th and June 21st, the city will hold a two-week youth vaccination blitz to make the vaccine available to all eligible children and teens.

In addition, Mr. Peg said that all clinics operated by the city still have about 71,000 reservations between today and July 4.

To date, more than 70% of adults in the city have received the first dose, and since mid-December, it has been given more than 2.2 million times in the city.