Accounting changes created an artificial bump in the case of COVID-19 in Clark County





The number of new cases increased as the Clark County Public Health Department changed the way it tracks new cases on Wednesday. The Public Health Service reported on Wednesday that a woman over the age of 80 with an underlying illness had died. To date, 272 COVID-19 deaths have been reported. Deaths are added to the county total 10-12 days after the death occurs. According to public health data, the number of new cases in Clark County, which measures the number of new cases per 100,000 in 14 days, continued to decline this week, 228 per 100,000 and per 100,000 last week. 266.6, 276.6 per 100,000 a week ago. Public health data also showed a decline in new hospitalization rates per 100,000 in seven days, compared to 7.8 per 100,000 last week and 6.4 per 100,000 a week ago, 6.6 per 100,000 this week. Decreased to people. Data showing Wednesday’s improvement trends have been complicated by changes in the way public health calculates new cases. Public health used case interview tools to calculate totals for new cases, but has moved to use data drawn from the Washington State Disease Reporting System.

Due to the change, public health reported 179 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. In previous procedures, the county would have reported only 75 new cases on Wednesday. According to a public health statement, this difference was due in part to cases reported more quickly through the new system. , Some have been investigated but not imported into the interview tool, so they are due to past cases not included in the previous number of cases. Of these new cases, 177 were confirmed using molecular (PCR) tests, for a total of 23,593 so far, according to public health data. According to public health data, the number of active cases tracking both confirmed cases and those that may still be in quarantine increased from 433 on Tuesday to 457 on Wednesday. Hospitalization data have not changed from Tuesday’s figures, 44 were hospitalized with COVID-19, 6 were hospitalized waiting for test results, ICU occupancy was 96.9%, confirmed or suspicious patients with COVID-19 The total occupancy rate was 8.7%. Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, and anyone over the age of 12 is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, but minors between the ages of 12 and 15 are eligible for parental or legal guardianship. Must be accompanied. Check with your vaccination site to find out what kind of parental consent is required. Vaccinations are available without reservation at many locations in Clark County, including Tower Mall’s vaccination site, 5403 E. Mill Plain Blvd. In Vancouver. The Tower Mall site will close at the end of June.

