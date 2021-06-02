What about an open book-like genome? A new study reveals a “library system” of cells

Genome movement across the stem cell nucleus (left) and its differentiated progeny (right). Credits: Alexandra Zidouska, Department of Physics, New York University.

The composition of the human genome depends on the physics of various states, such as liquids and solids. Discovered by a team of scientists. Findings that reveal how the physical properties of the genome change as cells change to perform specific functions help to better understand the disease and improve the treatment of cancer and hereditary diseases. Helps to. It shows a new way to create a law.

The genome is a library of important genetic information. Each cell contains the entire library, but uses only part of this information. Only certain “books” are opened by special types of cells such as white blood cells and neurons. This book contains information about its features. Researchers have long sought to figure out how the genome manages these huge libraries, provides access to the “books” they need, and stores unused books.

In a newly published study published in the journal Physical Review Letter, Researchers have shown how this happens inside the cell.

“We found that the used part of the genome was liquid and the unused part formed solid-like islands,” said an assistant professor of physics at New York University and the head of the study. The author, Alexandra Zidouska, explains. “These solid-like islands act as bookshelves in the library of books containing genes that are not currently in use, and part of the liquid genome acts like an” open book “and is easily accessible. Used for cell lifespan and function. “

The genetic information of the genome is encoded by a DNA molecule. Proper reading and processing of this information is important for human health and aging. In human cells, the genome containing the genetic code is housed in the cell nucleus. It is only 10 micrometers in size and stores about 2 meters of DNA.

To store such a large amount of genetic information in such a small space, it is necessary to pack each part of DNA, that is, each part of the genetic code, for easy access when needed.

What was not well understood until now is how this information was stored and what role physics played in it.

Stem cell nuclei (left) and their differentiated progeny (right), and the fluid (green) and gel (magenta) parts of the genome.Credits: Alexandra Zidovska, Faculty of Physics, New York University

To investigate this phenomenon, researchers, including New York University PhD candidates Iraj Eshghi and Jonah Eaton, compared cells before and after cell differentiation.

Specifically, scientists have mapped the movement of the genome in the nucleus of mouse stem cells. Mouse stem cells do not yet have any special function, but they do have all kinds of cells, including neurons and white blood cells. Before remapping the movement of the genome, it is ready to become a nerve cell. In doing so, they created the first ever map of genomic movement before and after cell differentiation.

Here they found the stem cell Keep the genome “open” so that you can easily access the “genome page” like an open book.

However, this mapping also showed that when a stem cell becomes a special cell, such as a neuron, that special cell has easy access to only part of the genome needed for that particular function. Clean up unused parts of the genome on the “bookshelf”. This gives you more space for information that is being actively read and processed.

“These movements show exactly how to access the genome at specific locations in the cell nucleus,” explains Zidovska. In addition, these movements reveal the physical state of different parts of the genome. The liquid part corresponds to loosely packed DNA and the solid part corresponds to a tightly packed DNA gel. Genome packing in these different states directly affects the state of the genome. Accessibility; Access to liquid parts as opposed to solid-like parts. Surprisingly, this tissue relies on condensed matter physics in various states of liquids and solids. “

“By measuring the movement of different parts of the genome, we were able to show different physical properties of different parts of the genome and understand the composition of the genome, the“ library system ”of cells. add.

Researchers point out that a proper cell filing system is essential for human health.

“The human body has a huge number of cell types, so if you lose or misplace a book in this cell library, it will be lost or no longer needed. informationPerhaps it can lead to developmental disabilities, hereditary disorders, and even distress such as cancer, “explains Zidouska. genome Organization within the cell nucleus is important in understanding these conditions and diseases. In addition, such knowledge may be useful in designing future treatments and diagnostics for such disorders. “