According to researchers, children sleeping with their pets are still getting enough rest.





Credit: Citrix / CC0 public domain There is a long-standing belief that putting a pet in bed is a bad idea. Apart from taking up space, inducing noisy scratches and allergies, there was the most common claim that hairy companions interfere with sleep. New research published in the journal Sleep health I will tell you another story. Researcher at the Concordia Institute for Pediatric Public Health Psychology (PPHP) sleep The quality of the amazing number of children who share a bed with their pet is indistinguishable from those who sleep alone. The PhD, the lead author of the treatise, said: “In fact, children who often sleep with their pets support a good night’s sleep.” Rowe co-authored a treatise with fellow PPHP researchers Dennis Jarin, Neressa Noel, Joan Ramil, and professor of psychology and director of the institute Jennifer McGrath. Accidental discovery The data used by the researchers was discovered in a large study. Healthy Heart Project, Longitudinal study Funded by the Canadian Institute of Health, we are investigating the relationship between childhood stress, sleep, and circadian timing. Children and parents who answered the questionnaire Bedtime routine Sleep hygiene: Keep your bedtime constant, set up a relaxing routine before bedtime, and sleep in a quiet and comfortable space. For two weeks, the children wore wearables (wrist actigraphy) and recorded daily to record their sleep. Children were equipped with a dedicated home polysomnography device overnight so that researchers could record brain waves (EEG signals) during sleep. “One of the sleep hygiene questions asked me if I would like to share a bed with my pet,” says McGrath. “We were surprised that one in three children answered“ yes ”. “ Following this discovery, they investigated what existing literature states on the subject of bed sharing with animals. They found some studies on adults, but few on adolescents. “Sleeping with pets is something many kids do, but I don’t know how it affects sleep,” Rowe adds. “That’s why it’s a sleep science perspective. So I felt this was very important.” Shed light on sleep measurements Researchers categorized children into one of three groups based on how often they slept with their pets, then compared the three groups with different sleep variables and found significant differences between them. I checked if there was one. “Given the big goals of the Healthy Heart Project, we were able to see not only bedtime and sleep time (hours), but also sleep onset time (latent), night awakening (interruption), and sleep quality. Say. They found that the three groups were generally similar in all sleep dimensions. “The findings suggest that the presence of pets did not adversely affect sleep,” Rowe points out. “Actually, a child who slept with a pet Sleep qualityEspecially among adolescents. “ She hypothesizes that Children They think of their pets as friends and sleep together for comfort. “These discoveries further sharpen our thinking about how to improve sleep measurement techniques,” McGrath adds. “Many wearables such as the Apple Watch and Fitbit, or even the smartphone itself, have accelerometers that detect movement and decode sleep. Given the number of people sharing a bed with partners and pets, we work together. It may be wise to develop a smart environment. Using sleep to tune the algorithms used to define sleep invasion or arousal allows for much more accurate sleep assessment. . ” Sleeping with your pet will not adversely affect your child’s sleep. For more information:

Hillary Row et al., Strange Night Dog Event: The Impact of Pet and Human Cosleeping and Bed Sharing on the Sleep Dimension of Children and Adolescents, Sleep health (2021). Hillary Row et al., Strange Night Dog Event: The Impact of Pet and Human Cosleeping and Bed Sharing on the Sleep Dimension of Children and Adolescents,(2021). DOI: 10.1016 / j.sleh.2021.02.007 Provided by

Concordia University



Estimate: Children sleeping with pets still sleep well, researchers say (June 2, 2021) June 2, 2021, https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06- This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for private research or fair trade for research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

According to researchers, children sleeping with their pets are still getting enough rest.

Source link According to researchers, children sleeping with their pets are still getting enough rest.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos