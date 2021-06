According to researchers, children sleeping with their pets are still getting enough rest.

Credit: Citrix / CC0 public domain

There is a long-standing belief that putting a pet in bed is a bad idea. Apart from taking up space, inducing noisy scratches and allergies, there was the most common claim that hairy companions interfere with sleep.

New research published in the journal Sleep health I will tell you another story. Researcher at the Concordia Institute for Pediatric Public Health Psychology (PPHP) sleep The quality of the amazing number of children who share a bed with their pet is indistinguishable from those who sleep alone.

The PhD, the lead author of the treatise, said: “In fact, children who often sleep with their pets support a good night’s sleep.”

Rowe co-authored a treatise with fellow PPHP researchers Dennis Jarin, Neressa Noel, Joan Ramil, and professor of psychology and director of the institute Jennifer McGrath.

Accidental discovery

The data used by the researchers was discovered in a large study. Healthy Heart Project, Longitudinal study Funded by the Canadian Institute of Health, we are investigating the relationship between childhood stress, sleep, and circadian timing.

Children and parents who answered the questionnaire Bedtime routine Sleep hygiene: Keep your bedtime constant, set up a relaxing routine before bedtime, and sleep in a quiet and comfortable space. For two weeks, the children wore wearables (wrist actigraphy) and recorded daily to record their sleep. Children were equipped with a dedicated home polysomnography device overnight so that researchers could record brain waves (EEG signals) during sleep.

“One of the sleep hygiene questions asked me if I would like to share a bed with my pet,” says McGrath. “We were surprised that one in three children answered“ yes ”. “

Following this discovery, they investigated what existing literature states on the subject of bed sharing with animals. They found some studies on adults, but few on adolescents.

“Sleeping with pets is something many kids do, but I don’t know how it affects sleep,” Rowe adds. “That’s why it’s a sleep science perspective. So I felt this was very important.”

Shed light on sleep measurements

Researchers categorized children into one of three groups based on how often they slept with their pets, then compared the three groups with different sleep variables and found significant differences between them. I checked if there was one.

“Given the big goals of the Healthy Heart Project, we were able to see not only bedtime and sleep time (hours), but also sleep onset time (latent), night awakening (interruption), and sleep quality. Say. They found that the three groups were generally similar in all sleep dimensions.

“The findings suggest that the presence of pets did not adversely affect sleep,” Rowe points out. “Actually, a child who slept with a pet Sleep qualityEspecially among adolescents. “

She hypothesizes that Children They think of their pets as friends and sleep together for comfort.

“These discoveries further sharpen our thinking about how to improve sleep measurement techniques,” McGrath adds.

“Many wearables such as the Apple Watch and Fitbit, or even the smartphone itself, have accelerometers that detect movement and decode sleep. Given the number of people sharing a bed with partners and pets, we work together. It may be wise to develop a smart environment. Using sleep to tune the algorithms used to define sleep invasion or arousal allows for much more accurate sleep assessment. . ”

