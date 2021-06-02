Argentine oil workers threaten strike if government does not allow private purchase of Covid-19 vaccine — RT World News





Argentina’s largest oil workers’ union is eager to buy the coronavirus vaccine on its own and warns that if the government does not approve the sale immediately, it will be forced to strike to protect the health of its members. doing.

Private oil and gas unions in Rio Negro, Neuquen and La Pampa (with 24,000 members, many of whom are employed in the Vacamuerta shale reservoir) claim they will only wait for government approval until the end of next week. did. Buenos Aires. “If we don’t answer our request [by Friday, June 11]We will withdraw from work to protect the health of all our colleagues. “ The union leader, Guillermo Pereira, statement Added on wednesday “We have raised this situation to health authorities, but have not achieved anything so far.”





Government-purchased vaccines are currently being offered to older people and priority workers. To date, Argentina, with a population of 45 million, has received 12.8 million doses, including Russian Sputnik V. But Pereira said the union would rather buy its own vaccinations. “We don’t want to be vaccinated by anyone or assign items to seniors, educators, healthcare professionals, or people at risk. We don’t want to be vaccinated for them. I will gladly pay you. “ He continued. According to before ReportThe union was considering purchasing 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Israel, but it remained unused because Israel relied heavily on Pfizer vaccination. The second wave of pandemics in Argentina has led to a surge in Covid-19 cases, with a record number of deaths per day in mid-May of 745. So far, 3.82 million infections and 78,733 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed nationwide since the outbreak began in late 2019. Argentine port workers went back to work a week ago after a previous strike due to lack of access to vaccines and the government confirming that they were included in the priority group. He has been on strike for the past few months, and in April the road to some Bakamuerta shale sites was blocked, demanding an immediate wage increase during the health crisis.





