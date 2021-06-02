China reports first human case of rare bird flu East Asian news and top stories





Beijing • A 41-year-old man living in Jiangsu Province, eastern China, was identified as the first human infection with a rare strain of bird flu known as H10N3, according to the Beijing National Health Commission (NHC). Announced. There are many different types of bird flu in China, which sporadically infect some people, usually those who handle poultry. There are no signs that H10N3 can easily infect humans. The man was hospitalized on April 28 and was diagnosed with H10N3 last Friday, the Health Commission said Tuesday. The route of transmission in men was not disclosed. He is now stable and ready to be discharged. According to the NHC, an investigation of his close contacts found no other cases. No other cases of human infection with H10N3 have been reported worldwide. Due to its low pathogenicity, H10N3 has relatively few poultry diseases and is unlikely to cause a major epidemic, NHC added. In a reply to Reuters in Geneva, the World Health Organization said, “The cause of the patient’s exposure to the H10N3 virus is unknown at this time, and emergency surveillance of local residents found no other cases. At this time, There are no signs of person-to-person transmission. “ The strain is “not a very common virus,” said Philippe Klaes, Area Studies Coordinator of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s Cross-Border Animal Disease Emergency Center in the Asia-Pacific Regional Office. Only about 160 virus isolates have been reported in the 40 years to 2018, most of which have been reported in wild and waterfowl in some parts of Asia and North America, and have been detected in chickens so far. I added that it wasn’t. Analysis of the viral genetic data will be needed to determine if it resembles an old virus or is a new mixture of different viruses, Claes said. Since the H7N9 strain killed about 300 people between 2016 and 2017, the number of human infections caused by bird flu has not been significant. Reuters

