Health
Biden collaborates with black hairdresser and salon to strengthen COVID vaccine
Washington – President Joe Biden puts his sleeves on more Americans on Wednesday, with a view to 70% of U.S. adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine by July 4. Announced a month-long effort to encourage them to hit the shot.
“The more people vaccinated, the more successful we can be in fighting the virus,” he said in a speech at the White House, where the United States has a dramatically different summer than last year. He added that he could see it. Summer of Freedom. Summer of joy. Summer of gatherings and celebrations. “
Biden announced “Shot at the Shop” as part of June’s Action Month. This is an effort to bring together 1,000 black-owned hairdressers and hairdressers nationwide to function as vaccination sites.
Effort will be modeled later Health Advocate in Reach and Research (HAIR), Stephen Thomas, the founder of the program and director of the University of Maryland Health Equity Center, said: In addition to the Center, the administration will work with the Black Coalition and SheaMoisture on COVID-19 to support efforts in the community of colored races that have been hit hard by the disproportionate hospitalization and death of COVID-19.
Announcement 2 weeks later USA TODAY coverage About hair and its vaccination efforts at the Shop Spa in Hyattsville, Maryland.Vaccination rate in colored communities Being late in many states, The network is fighting vaccine hesitation and access obstacles by offering shots directly in the shop.
“I don’t know if it’s a cause and effect, serendipity, a coincidence, but after that (vaccination) event on March 17th and your coverage … I received an email,” Thomas said on Wednesday. I told USA TODAY.
HAIR aims to combat health inequalities by leveraging the trust and importance of the black community to transform hairdressers and beauty salons into health and wellness hubs. According to Thomas, the idea is that you don’t have to be tied to a hospital to get good medical care.
“This big move to recognize barbers and hairdressers in the black and brown community as an asset to mobilize is just a blessing,” said Thomas. “I can’t be more excited and ecec ecstatic. ..
Over the past decade, Thomas has worked with black barbers and stylists throughout Prince George County, Maryland to become a community health advocate, training customers to provide health education and turning their shops into health education hubs. I have come.
Stylists are promoting health studies and tests that are essential to detect a variety of results in the black population, from colorectal cancer to blood pressure tests. And at the beginning of the pandemic, HAIR provided barbers, stylists and customers with coronavirus testing.
Up to the pilot COVID-19 vaccination event at HAIR’s anchor salonThe team held the Zoom City Hall with cosmetologists and stylists while medical professionals addressed vaccine concerns. Based on their status as trusted messengers, they passed that information to their clients.
Katrina Randolph owns Tré Shadez Hair Studios in Capitol Heights, Maryland, which is part of HAIR’s network of 10 black-owned hair studios.
After Biden’s announcement, Randolph said he was “very excited.” “It’s really overwhelming to see the amazing feedback and seeing individuals be able to get vaccinated by believing in me because’No, I don’t want a vaccine’.”
“We are closest to doctors and nurses. Why don’t you sit in a chair and join this network?” She added.
Thomas is a scholar on the long-term effects of the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study, studying federal-funded experiments on blacks without suspicion of syphilis and their participation in public health studies. He also conducted a survey through the HAIR Network Salon to understand the factors behind the low influenza vaccination rates in black adults and communication strategies to improve them.
His dream was to duplicate and extend this program to other salons.
“This is a blessing,” he said. “What this means is to finally admit that there is still hope, even in the poorest and seemingly devastated areas.”
Contributions: Courtney Subramanian and Adrianna Rodriguez
To reach Nada Hassanein [email protected] Or on Twitter @nhassanein_..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]