Biden collaborates with black hairdresser and salon to strengthen COVID vaccine

Washington – President Joe Biden puts his sleeves on more Americans on Wednesday, with a view to 70% of U.S. adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine by July 4. Announced a month-long effort to encourage them to hit the shot.

“The more people vaccinated, the more successful we can be in fighting the virus,” he said in a speech at the White House, where the United States has a dramatically different summer than last year. He added that he could see it. Summer of Freedom. Summer of joy. Summer of gatherings and celebrations. “

Biden announced “Shot at the Shop” as part of June’s Action Month. This is an effort to bring together 1,000 black-owned hairdressers and hairdressers nationwide to function as vaccination sites.

Effort will be modeled later Health Advocate in Reach and Research (HAIR), Stephen Thomas, the founder of the program and director of the University of Maryland Health Equity Center, said: In addition to the Center, the administration will work with the Black Coalition and SheaMoisture on COVID-19 to support efforts in the community of colored races that have been hit hard by the disproportionate hospitalization and death of COVID-19.

Announcement 2 weeks later USA TODAY coverage About hair and its vaccination efforts at the Shop Spa in Hyattsville, Maryland.Vaccination rate in colored communities Being late in many states, The network is fighting vaccine hesitation and access obstacles by offering shots directly in the shop.

“I don’t know if it’s a cause and effect, serendipity, a coincidence, but after that (vaccination) event on March 17th and your coverage … I received an email,” Thomas said on Wednesday. I told USA TODAY.

HAIR aims to combat health inequalities by leveraging the trust and importance of the black community to transform hairdressers and beauty salons into health and wellness hubs. According to Thomas, the idea is that you don’t have to be tied to a hospital to get good medical care.

“This big move to recognize barbers and hairdressers in the black and brown community as an asset to mobilize is just a blessing,” said Thomas. “I can’t be more excited and ecec ecstatic. ..

Over the past decade, Thomas has worked with black barbers and stylists throughout Prince George County, Maryland to become a community health advocate, training customers to provide health education and turning their shops into health education hubs. I have come.

Stylists are promoting health studies and tests that are essential to detect a variety of results in the black population, from colorectal cancer to blood pressure tests. And at the beginning of the pandemic, HAIR provided barbers, stylists and customers with coronavirus testing.

Up to the pilot COVID-19 vaccination event at HAIR’s anchor salonThe team held the Zoom City Hall with cosmetologists and stylists while medical professionals addressed vaccine concerns. Based on their status as trusted messengers, they passed that information to their clients.

Katrina Randolph owns Tré Shadez Hair Studios in Capitol Heights, Maryland, which is part of HAIR’s network of 10 black-owned hair studios.

After Biden’s announcement, Randolph said he was “very excited.” “It’s really overwhelming to see the amazing feedback and seeing individuals be able to get vaccinated by believing in me because’No, I don’t want a vaccine’.”

“We are closest to doctors and nurses. Why don’t you sit in a chair and join this network?” She added.

Thomas is a scholar on the long-term effects of the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study, studying federal-funded experiments on blacks without suspicion of syphilis and their participation in public health studies. He also conducted a survey through the HAIR Network Salon to understand the factors behind the low influenza vaccination rates in black adults and communication strategies to improve them.

His dream was to duplicate and extend this program to other salons.

“This is a blessing,” he said. “What this means is to finally admit that there is still hope, even in the poorest and seemingly devastated areas.”

