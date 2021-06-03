Eating fruits twice daily reduces the risk of diabetes by 36%: Study –Clinical Daily News





According to nutrition researchers, people who consume fruits more than once a day are more insulin-sensitive and have a 36% lower chance of developing type 2 diabetes. Researchers examined fruit and fruit juice intake and the prevalence of diabetes over a five-year period in more than 7,600 Australians who participated in a population-based study. “We found a link between fruit intake and markers of insulin sensitivity, which means that people who consume more fruit produce less insulin to lower their blood sugar levels. It suggests that it is necessary. “ “” Said Dr. Nicola Bondno, lead author of the Institute of Nutrition at the University of Edith Cowan, Australia. “This is important because high levels of circulating insulin (hyperinsulinemia) can damage blood vessels and are associated with high blood pressure, obesity, and heart disease as well as diabetes,” she said. Told. It is not yet clear how fruit intake affects the risk of diabetes, but a variety of factors may be involved, including certain vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals. which one She said it could increase insulin sensitivity, and fruit fiber could help regulate the release of sugar into the blood and lead to a “feeling of fullness” that helps prevent overeating. Fruit juice did not have the same benefits as whole fruit. Is According to Bondonno, sugar content is usually much higher and fiber is lower. By comparison, many fruits also have a lower glycemic index. To With fruit juice, sugar is digested and slowly absorbed by the body, helping the body. To It regulates insulin, she added. the study Was published in Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism..

