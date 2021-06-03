Covid Victoria Lockdown Limits: Melbourne and Region Vic’s New Coronavirus Rules Explained | Victoria

Victoria has extended its 7-day “Circuit Breaker Lockdown” to 14 days in response to the expanding Covid cluster in the northern suburbs of Melbourne.

The lockdown for the first 7 days was applied state-wide until Thursday, June 3, but on Wednesday, June 2, the Victorian government made some minor changes due to more than 350 exposure sites. In addition, it announced that it would extend the lockdown to Melbourne until 11:59 pm on Thursday. June 10th.

The following rules apply to the Melbourne metropolitan area and the Victoria region from 11:59 pm on Thursday, June 3rd.