UCL studies show that the risk of coronavirus infection is “substantially” reduced for up to 10 months after the initial infection





According to a new study, the risk of getting a coronavirus is “significantly” reduced for up to 10 months after the initial infection. Previous COVID-19 infections can significantly reduce the risk of being infected with the causative virus, SARS-CoV-2. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), Says researchers at University College London (UCL) behind Vivaldi’s work. Research saw COVID-19 infection rate Over 2,000 people between October and February nursing home Residents and staff compared those who had a blood test for antibodies and showed evidence of a previous infection up to 10 months ago with those who had never been infected before. Of the 682 residents (median age 86 years) and 1,429 staff who participated in the study, about one-third tested positive for antibodies in June and July and had previously been infected. It was suggested. Of the 634 people who had been infected in the past, very few staff and residents were reinjected between October and February. Recommended Of the 1,477 uninfected participants, 93 residents and 111 staff tested positive for PCR. Residents who have previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been shown to be 85% less likely to be infected in the last four months than those who have never been infected. On the other hand, previously infected staff may be 60% less than previously uninfected staff. According to the lead author of the study, Dr. Maria Kultikov of the UCL Institute for Health Informatics, the findings were “really good news” and showed that natural infections prevent reinfection during this time. She said, “The risk of being infected twice seems to be very low. The fact that the previous COVID-19 infection provided a high level of protection for caregiver residents is also a strong factor in these individuals as they age. It is encouraging given past concerns that it may weaken the immune response. “These findings are especially important because this vulnerable group has not been the focus of much research.” However, the researchers behind the study warn that the two results may not be directly comparable. They added that residents who participated in studies that tested positive for antibodies were likely to represent a particularly strong group that survived the first wave of the pandemic. Senior author Dr. Laura Charcross said: “The next important step is to investigate the duration of immunity after natural infection and vaccination and to assess whether this protective effect is maintained against current and emerging variants. “Thanks to the staff and residents who voluntarily took the time to donate blood for antibody testing, and to Four Seasons Healthcare for working with researchers to make this possible.”

