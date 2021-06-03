3 new cases confirmed deregulation in rural areas

The Victoria State Government has confirmed that the region’s Victoria will ease restrictions starting tonight and Melbourne will be locked down for another seven days.

The state announced three new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s cluster to 63.

This is a slight reduction from the six new infections confirmed on Wednesday, raising expectations that state outbreaks are under control.

The state also received more than 57,000 test results in 24 hours, confirming a record number of tests another day. More than 23,9000 Covid-19 vaccines were also given.

At a press conference on Thursday, Acting Prime Minister James Merlino confirmed: Victorian restrictions will be relaxed from 11.59pm tonight..

These changes include:

• Eliminate the five reasons for leaving home and set no limits on the distance you can travel from home.

• Travel to Melbourne is only permitted if there is a permitted reason. If you are in Melbourne, you must follow Melbourne’s restrictions.

• Up to 10 people can gather outdoors. However, children under 12 months are not included in the limit.

• Meals and hospitality will resume with a seat-only service, with a limit of 50 people per venue, according to the 4 square meter rule.

• All students, teachers and staff will return to school on Friday, June 4th.

• For services where you can keep your mask on, you can open a retail store and resume personal services such as beauty and tattoos.

• Religious gatherings and ceremonies are allowed indoors or outdoors by 50 people and one religious leader.

• The maximum number of weddings is 10 and the maximum number of funerals is 50.

• Junior outdoor community sports will resume, allowing adults to resume outdoor training.

• The outdoor pool, including swimming classes, can be operated with a limit of 50 people, applying the 4 square meter rule.

• The library can be opened with a maximum of 50 people, depending on the density requirements.

• Outdoor seated entertainment is limited to 50 people or 50% of the venue’s seating capacity, whichever is less, with or without seating.

Yesterday, the Victoria State Government closed the state’s “circuit breaker” Stay in Melbourne for another week To contain the growing Covid-19 outbreak.

Now, even if the lockdown is lifted next week, it turns out that Melbourne residents are likely to have to withstand the strict limits of weeks before the outbreak is fully controlled.

Government sourcesHerald SunAfter the lockdown is over, “there is no snapback,” claiming that some form of restriction will continue until Victoria records zero cases for several days.

Sources argued that it was “very low” to achieve a zero case for several days before the lockdown ended on Thursday, June 10.

Therefore, the five reasons for leaving home may be abolished, but wearing masks, strict capacity limits for businesses and venues, limits on the number of guests who can attend weddings and funerals, home and public You can maintain the rules regarding gathering restrictions.

Acting Prime Minister James Merlino issued a harsh warning to Victorians At a press conference on Wednesday, the infection “explodes” if the virus is left running its course.

If this happened, he said the government had “no choice” but to extend the blockade.

“If we don’t do this, the problem will be solved. This concern variant will be out of control and people will die. No one wants to repeat last winter,” Merlino said. ..

According to yesterday’s announcement, after 11:59 pm on Thursday, June 3, Melbourne residents are leaving home for food and supplies shopping, licensed work and study, care and care, exercise and vaccination. There are only five.

Expanded the radius of movement for exercise and shopping to 10km. Students in grades 11 and 12 will also be able to return to face-to-face learning starting Friday, June 4th. This includes students in other grades taking Unit 3 / 4VCE courses.

Many outdoor tasks such as landscaping, solar panel installation, letterbox painting, etc. are also added to the approved work list. Mask wearing restrictions will continue.

Even after the seven-day extension, Merlino said it is unlikely that people with long weekends will be able to travel outside Melbourne on Queen’s Birthday holidays. Restrictions may be enforced in some way from June 12th to the long weekend of 14th.

“We hope to be able to carefully relax the restrictions in Melbourne in the next seven days, but there are still differences in Melbourne’s settings compared to the Victorian region.” He continued.

“I want to be open to people. Even if everything goes well, I can’t welcome people traveling from Melbourne to the Victorian region on the long weekend of Queen’s Birthday.”

Amazing way the virus is spreading

The highly contagious nature of the kappa subspecies currently prevalent in Victoria has been highlighted by authorities as a major source of concern.

This strain was first detected in India and has since spread to more than 40 countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified it as a “variant of concern” because it appears to be much more infectious than other strains.

The high infectivity of this strain means that authorities are aware that the virus is spreading in ways never before, and the virus spreads among strangers from a few seconds of contact. There is evidence that it is.

At least one in ten active cases in the state is infected by a stranger.

“What we are seeing now is something else, even more serious,” Merlino said.

“People brushing in a small store. Takeaway coffee in the same cafe. Being in the same place at the same time for a moment. Just passing in front of someone you’ve never met could cause the virus to jump into a whole new network. There is. “

On Wednesday, Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton revealed that they had found the case. A place where a person is infected in an indoor enclosed space “Two hours after the infected person left.”

“This is classified as a type of measles contagious. Perhaps it is related to an unventilated environment where someone spent a long time but came two hours later and became infected. It may be on the surface, but due to its indoor environment, it is absolutely possible to go through an airborne infection, “he said.

“This variant isn’t the most infectious, but it’s more infectious than what was seen in early and mid-2020, so you need to keep that in mind,” he said.