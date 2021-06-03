Residents of the York region over the age of 70 can book a second vaccination.





The second dosing interval was shortened for people over the age of 80 as of Monday, and initially there was no plan to extend eligibility to another age group until mid-June.

Effective immediately, residents of the York region over the age of 70 can make the following reservations: Second dose Of the COVID-19 vaccine. People born before 1951 may also choose to shorten the dosing interval just days after starting the second dose eligibility for those over 80 years of age. Reservations can be made online or by phone or online. york.ca/COVID19 vaccine.. For those who are worried about booking online, it is advisable to find friends and family in the York area to help with the booking process. According to local spokesman Patrick Casey, residents who have previously scheduled a second dose appointment will need to make an earlier appointment, which will be respected. However, new appointments for the second dose will be automatically canceled on the system. The Ontario government recently announced plans to accelerate a second dose in the province. As part of that schedule, residents over the age of 80 can start early booking from May 31st. People over the age of 70 were not expected to be able to make new reservations until the week of June 14th. The York region is currently offering reservations for people over the age of 12 who live, work, or attend school in the region to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine.

