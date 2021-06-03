Two servings of fruit per day reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by 36%: Study





Key Point There is evidence that a healthy diet and exercise can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

One study found that people who ate two doses of fruit on a regular basis had a significantly lower risk.

The effect was only seen in those who ate whole fruit, not in those who drank fruit juice. Want to reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes? A new study found that eating a healthy diet containing two servings of fruit reduced the chances of developing it by 36%. Approximately 451 million people worldwide suffer from type 2 diabetes, Edith Cowan University (ECU) OK In a news release. An additional 374 million people are at risk of developing the disease. Family history, heredity, low activity levels, excessive weight around the waist, poor diet, Increase people’s potential To get sick. According to new researchers Research Published in Endocrine Society According to the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, “overwhelming evidence” suggests that a healthy diet and regular exercise can reduce that risk. Their findings seem to support this. For this study, the researchers examined data from 7,675 Australians who participated in the Baker Heart and Diabetis Institute’s Australian Diabetes, Obesity, and Lifestyle Study. Researchers said that those who ate at least two servings fruit Over the next five years, the risk of developing type 2 diabetes has been reduced by 36% compared to those who eat less than half the fruit per day. “We found a link between fruit intake and markers of insulin sensitivity, which means that people who consume more fruit produce less insulin to lower their blood sugar levels. It suggests a need, “says research leader Dr. Nikola Bondno, ECU. “This is important because high levels of circulating insulin (hyperinsulinemia) can damage blood vessels and are associated with high blood pressure, obesity, and heart disease as well as diabetes.” Interestingly, the benefits of consuming fruit in the form of fruit juice were not the same. According to Dr. Bondonno, this may be due to the high sugar content and low fiber content of fruit juices. In addition, the whole fruit is also rich in phytochemicals that increase insulin sensitivity. “(F) Suggestions from this study support encouraging consumption of whole fruit rather than fruit juice to maintain insulin sensitivity and reduce the risk of T2DM (type 2 diabetes),” the researchers said. “Promotes a healthy diet and lifestyle, including consumption of popular fruits such as apples, bananas, and oranges, and may reduce the incidence of type 2 diabetes if geographically available. there is.” Photo: Getty Images

