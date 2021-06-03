Somerset County Prison and COVID

The mass medical environment was one of the worst places in the COVID-19 pandemic, including prisons.

Nicole Fuskino visited two prisons in Somerset County today to see how they operate and prepare for the post-new Corona world.

SCI Somerset and SCI Laurel Highlands are working on the creation of new standards.

The facility divides prisoners into different zones to mitigate the COVID-19 epidemic, which supervisors say they want to keep for a long time after the pandemic is over.

More than a year ago, prisoners inside the walls of these prisons heard the news that pandemics were on the rise.

“It has completely changed our lives. Like everyone else on the street, it has influenced us here as well.”

Their supervisor said that during the heyday of COVID-19, more than 300 prisoners were infected with the virus and 120 staff members became ill at one time.

“Operating the facility with less than 700 staff and eliminating 120 at any time related to COVID really affected the operation and our mission.”

One change is that patients with coronavirus infection will stop going to the cafeteria and eat in their own cell.

“Everyone understands that we have one purpose, and that we want to overcome it as safely as possible. By doing so, we can make it possible in the future. I think.”

Elderly medically vulnerable prisoners along SCI Laurel Highlands Road are being held with people in need of long-term care, such as dialysis.

“Because of our medical mission here, we provide skilled and personal care to medically vulnerable prisoners.”

The DOC covid dashboard reports that 15 prisoners died of COVID-19.

And Haynesworth said the new coronavirus poses new challenges.

“There are a variety of appointments, including ambulance trips, emergency trips, scheduled doctor visits, and a variety of professionals.”

In many cases, you will need to be tested for a new coronavirus infection before booking and quarantined when you return.

SCI Somerset and SCI Laurel Highlands have created zones to keep groups of prisoners apart.

“These zones do everything together. They go to the hairdresser together, go to the library together, but not the other zones.”

Direct visits at SCI Laurel Highlands have resumed, but SCI Somerset has not yet allowed visitors internally.

Both facilities have launched virtual visits by kiosks.

“I went home for the first time in 15 years, so it was really nice to see a new home. It was really cool. It was very positive for virtual visitors.”

Over 70 percent of prisoners at both facilities were vaccinated.

State prisons have received incentives for prisoners to obtain it.

“You have to be careful for yourself, so go ahead and take the initiative to get vaccinated.”

The facility also hosted fireside chats and city halls where inmates could be informed about viruses and vaccines.

“Our correctional facilities are one of the most risky people in society when it comes to virus control and COVID mitigation.”

It’s one of the programs that will never carry your dog partner for the rest of your life.

“It’s very unique and one of the unique ways you can make a difference in someone’s life while you’re imprisoned.”

All changes looked to the bright future on the other side.

“We are looking forward to the future and will see what fixes will be made in a year or two. I am confident that this will lead to further breakthroughs and opportunities. At least we hope. I will. “

Both directors say they want to maintain many of these mitigation efforts, such as zoning and virtual visits with family and friends who said they were two positive points that came from the pandemic.